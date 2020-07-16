Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series will return to its first oval in more than a month and its first short track of the season as Iowa Speedway plays host to a Friday-Saturday race weekend doubleheader.

With Felix Rosenqvist scoring his first career victory in IndyCar last Sunday at Road America, Chip Ganassi Racing has a four-race winning streak to start the 2020 season.

Team Penske was the last to start the season with four consecutive victories in 2012. If one of Ganassi’s three drivers can win Friday at Iowa, it’ll be the first team to win more than four in a row to begin a season since Anstead-Thompson, which won the first seven races in 1964 with A.J. Foyt.

With Pato O’Ward just falling short of capturing his first victory Sunday and rookie Alex Palou also a factor at Road America, it seems worthy to note the last time there were back-to-back first-time winners was in 2008 with Graham Rahal (St. Petersburg) and Danica Patrick (Twin Ring Motegi).

Here are the details and start times today for IndyCar at Iowa Speedway (all times are ET):

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for Friday

—Iowa Speedway practice: 2 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

—Iowa Speedway qualifying: 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold (7:30 p.m. NBCSN, delay)

—Iowa 250s Race No. 1: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway Race #1 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 9:10 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 9:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the entry lists in both races of IndyCar at Iowa Speedway.