Errors plaguing IndyCar teams in the ‘very restrictive’ era of COVID-19

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Consistent gaffes in the pits. Costly blunders behind the wheel. Curiously inaccurate data entry by the most buttoned-up of engineers.

If there’s been a theme in the NTT IndyCar Series this season (aside from the seeming invincibility of Chip Ganassi Racing and its four consecutive victories), it’s been the preponderance of miscues and mistakes by even the best teams in the paddock.

The delayed 2020 season is nearing its midpoint during a grueling stretch of five races in 15 days with consecutive doubleheader race weekends at Road America and Iowa Speedway. And it seems the massive number of errors can be traced to the confluence of a lack of routine and the restrictions of working during the socially distanced era of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Up and down pit lane, I don’t think anyone has been flawless from the pit crews to the drivers to the strategists,” Team Penske managing director Ron Ruzewski told NBC Sports. “Like anything, you get in a rhythm in the season and just get to where it’s second nature. Up until these last couple of weeks, it’s been pretty choppy. So I don’t think anybody has really truly found their flow.”

Socially distanced celebrations have been the norm in victory lane this year (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

The exception might be Scott Dixon, who opened the season with three consecutive victories at Texas, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Road America. Though he had the fastest and dominant car in the opener, Dixon’s latter two wins came by capitalizing on others’ misfortune and missteps (namely, a fueling problem for Graham Rahal and problems on pit exit for Josef Newgarden at Road America).

Marcus Ericsson’s mask-clad crew at Texas (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

But even Dixon ran into trouble Sunday when he finished 12th at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course after being hindered by two slow pit stops (the first because of a problem changing the right rear; the second for two stalls). Though teammate Felix Rosenqvist triumphed for his first career victory to keep the team undefeated in 2020, working through the pandemic has been just as much a slog for Ganassi as a raft of protocols have changed the commonly held best practices and workflow for preparing and racing in IndyCar.

“Nobody likes working the way we’re working,” Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull told NBC Sports. “It’s very claustrophobic almost. You’re having to rethink every movement based on what the COVID requirements are upon each of us as a team of people inside this IndyCar bubble. It’s very restrictive. All our people in the building when we come to work every day and how we work in the building and how we travel and work at the racetrack and how we work in the pit lane. It’s so foreign to what we’ve ever done before, that it puts everybody at a totally different mental preparation level than they’ve ever been before.”

While there has been much focus on the compressed schedules (practice time has been severely limited; and IndyCar will limit qualifying at Iowa to Friday only to give teams a break Saturday), Hull said the number of hours being worked are roughly the same. Rather than being physically taxing, it’s a mental strain that might be affecting team members, who are wearing masks full time while trying to adhere to new policies foreign to the freedom of access and movement they typically enjoyed.

A Team Penske crew member deals with the heat at Texas (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

“Things you take for granted at the racetrack — reaching in the cooler and grabbing a drink – we have protocols now for that, and guys that are handing out drinks,” Ruzewski said. “We’re taking it really seriously and trying to put our best foot forward to protect our guys and the series.”

Said Hull: “You just have this thing hovering over you all the time that ‘Man, I hope I don’t get sick. I hope I’m doing everything right.’ You’re probably freaking out about that. You’re freaking out about going to the grocery store, to Target, about dropping your kids off wherever. You’re living a different life today to protect the group and team of people you work with, and it’s a different working environment.

“Frankly, I think to myself from time to time, ‘Is this worth all this? Should I just retire?’ It’s just provided such a different way to go racing.”

The COVID-19 limitations have been coupled with a lack of repetition this season as teams and drivers have wrestled with going from 0 to 200 mph literally and figuratively. With hardly any real-world testing since February and the absence of two weeks in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that provide teams with the daily at-track reps needed to work as well-oiled organizations.

“All of those things give time for people to get up to speed and mistakes and issues to get sorted out,” Andretti Autosport Chief Operating Officer Rob Edwards told NBC Sports. “If you look at any of the other sports leagues that have ramped back up, like soccer in Europe, they had preseason training and friendly matches before they got into competition.

A member of the Andretti Autosport team of Zach Veach pushes the car through tech (IndyCar).

“IndyCar, we haven’t had any of that, so I think in terms of the crews and drivers, the ramp up is different. Particularly at Texas for the first race. You’d normally have Friday and Saturday to work through issues that came up. Texas, you had often a matter of hours or minutes to sort things out. Oh by the way, in 97-degree heat when you’d been up since 4 o’clock in the morning. I think all of those things contribute.

“I think people were finding more cadence at Road America, but it’s a lot more like having a light switch than a dimmer in terms of ramping things up. I think for sure that’s a factor in some of the jumbling that we’ve been seeing.”

At Arrow SP McLaren Motorsports, managing director Taylor Kiel said “the general word we’re using is intensity from the moment you step in the car or on the plane to go to the track until the moment the checkered flag waves. You don’t have a lot of time to think. It’s very fast paced. The amount of time between sessions is reduced dramatically compared to what we’re used to, so how that’s changed us is the pre-event work, while always a priority for us, is an absolute necessity now. If we unload with a package that’s not quick, you’re not going to get any better by the time the race shows up.”

Kiel said the team has prioritized pit stop practice as important as our pre-event simulation work or our car builds or anything we’re doing from an R&D perspective, so we prioritize it and make time for it.”

Team members of the Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports team follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing PPE while in the garage (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

Not all of the errors necessarily have been related to repetition. Edwards noted that Alexander Rossi’s prerace problem at Texas was related to series protocols limiting personnel in the pits (which since have been relaxed), and a mechanical failure for the No. 27 Dallara-Honda at Indy also was unrelated to the pandemic.

Ruzewski said Newgarden’s stall at Road America was related to “an engine issue. It was kind of a fluke thing. A lot of things we’ve seen this year at Team Penske have been these tiny, obscure things that have been pretty rare, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen that happen before or I can’t believe that happened,’ but unfortunately as competitive as the series is now and the talent out there, you basically have to have a flawless weekend.”

In finishing second in the Saturday race at Road America, Power revealed he had to overcome being bogged down by a second car that was too tall because an engineer had entered the wrong ratio – something that likely would have been caught pre-pandemic with more time for Team Penske’s redundant systems to act as a failsafe.

Alexander Rossi (left, talking with teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay) said because of this season’s condensed schedules “very rarely are you able to answer all your questions in practice, then it’s straight into qualifying and the race.” (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar)

“A guy that never made a mistake that I can recall clicks the wrong button on a screen, accidentally hits enter, and next thing you know the wrong bit’s in the car,” Ruzewski said. “It was an honest mistake, and arguably, it wasn’t completely detrimental, but you could also argue it wasn’t an A plus score, and maybe that was the difference with Scott (Dixon) getting the better restarts.”

There have been some teachable moments from navigating the logistics of new protocols as well. Andretti Autosport originally was planning to distribute cloth masks to its team members but discovered they were less practical in the heat of 90-plus degrees. The masks commonly found in the medical field were included instead in at-track PPE kits (which also included hand sanitizer).

“Would you believe there’s a reason that hospitals tend to wear the paper-type masks because they’re very breathable,” Edwards said with a chuckle. “I think a lot of teams had looked at trying to do something with branding and masks, and ourselves in particular. We had to just step back and say whilst it looks really good, it’s not the most practical. Having guys perform at their best is important for the sponsors and the performance of the car on track, so we’ll take the good, old paper-ish masks as the best solution.”

Edwards also sees other positives emerging from the pandemic, noting the efficiency of a one-day schedule (which is used by European-based Formula E Series that also is raced by Andretti) “will influence what racing looks like in the future for us in IndyCar.

“We’re happy to be doing it and enjoying the challenges,” Edwards said. “We’d 100 percent prefer to be racing this way than still be quarantined at home and still wondering what racing might look like. I’d say the mental challenges were as great or greater for a whole bunch of A types being forced to stay home for March, April and May. The whole COVID-19 pandemic is a mental challenge as much as a health and safety and physical challenge. Yes, there are mental challenges at the racetrack, but there were equal, greater mental challenges sheltering at home.

“It’s obviously challenging, but it’s obviously important to be out there racing and overcoming challenges is what people in motor racing do. You work your way through it.”

Graham Rahal, who had a win get away last Saturday at Road America because of a fueling problem, watches practice with his team from the pit stand (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

Pro Motocross announces nine-race 2020 schedule that begins Aug. 15

ProMotocross.com
By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship announced a nine-race 2020 Pro Motocross schedule that will begin Aug. 15 with the inaugural pro event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

There will be five consecutive rounds (including the first motocross doubleheader at RedBud MX) to begin the season, which had been delayed multiple times by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All events on the 2020 schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.

Here’s the revised  Pro Motocross schedule of nine events this year:

Pro Motocross schedule 2020

–Loretta Lynn’s National, Aug. 15

–Washougal MX Park, Aug. 22

–Ironman National, Aug. 29

–RedBud MX, Sept. 5, Sept. 8

–Spring Creek National, Sept. 19

–WW Ranch National, Sept. 26

–Thunder Valley National, Oct. 3

–Fox Raceway National, Oct. 10

Here’s the release from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 16, 2020) – Following extensive efforts by race organizers, local government and health officials, participants, sponsors, and series partners, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the intention to host a nine-round schedule to complete the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The season is scheduled to begin on August 15, with the inaugural professional event at famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The next eight rounds will take place at well-known venues ranging from Washougal MX Park in Washington to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. The 2020 series will also feature the first-ever Pro Motocross “doubleheader” at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

The first half of the season will open with five consecutive rounds. Following the debut of the Loretta Lynn’s National, the schedule will then travel to the scenic Pacific Northwest for the Washougal National, on August 22, before heading to the greater Indianapolis area for the Ironman National, on August 29. From there, Michigan’s legendary RedBud MX will give way to the season’s lone off weekend after it hosts a pair of races around the Labor Day holiday, on Saturday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 8. Racing will resume with the Spring Creek National in Minnesota, on September 19, before heading to Florida for the WW Ranch National, on September 26. The penultimate round of the championship will take place in Colorado with the Thunder Valley National, on October 3, before crowning a pair of champions in Southern California at the season-ending Fox Raceway National, on October 10.

All events on the 2020 Pro Motocross schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.   The paddock will be closed to the general public, with access limited to properly credentialed parties only and facemasks required at all times.  Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stands will be placed throughout the venues and personal hygiene education signage will be prominent.

“While we continue to navigate through these challenging and continuously evolving times of the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that we’ve developed the framework for a high-caliber championship schedule that can be successfully implemented,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “Although we respect the unpredictability of scheduling any live events during these uncertain times and are sensitive to the hardships many people are going through, we remain committed to making our best effort to host the world’s most prestigious motocross championship. Thanks to the tireless and cooperative efforts of our event organizers, competitors, sponsors and partners, not to mention the ongoing communication alongside local officials, we have an opportunity to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone. We will conduct these events in a safe environment by implementing several policies, all in an effort to control as many variables as possible.”

Select events will feature limited spectator capacity, while others will be conducted exclusively for participants, professional and amateur, with attendance limited to crew members and family. All events will feature an amateur racing component, both before and after the professional race day. Ticketing and amateur race program information will be posted Monday, July 20, on the event websites.

“From the moment we faced our first bout of adversity surrounding the coronavirus we have diligently tried to find a way to make the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship a reality,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Needless to say, it’s been a tumultuous year for everyone, and I think we’re on Plan ‘W’ by now. But we’re racers at heart, and our business is founded on bringing together fellow racers for some of the world’s most competitive and high-profile off-road motorcycle events. We know the motocross community is as passionate about this championship as we are, as it’s the lifeblood of the sport, and it’s been our goal to bring everyone, from riders to fans alike, the series they deserve. We’re confident that this schedule will accomplish that, and we look forward to providing the joy and sense of normalcy that American motocross can bring during these incredibly uncertain times.”