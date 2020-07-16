Laurent Charniaux/Pool via Getty Images

F1: Sebastian Vettel, Racing Point talking; Sergio Perez contacted by others

Associated PressJul 16, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sebastian Vettel confirmed he is discussing a possible move in Formula One next season to Racing Point, whose driver Sergio Perez already has been contacted by another F1 team.

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year and his future in F1 remains uncertain. Joining Racing Point could be an option providing it parts way with either Perez or Lance Stroll, the other driver.

“At this stage I think it’s talks. At a later stage, (as) with anyone, it would then get a bit more concrete,” Vettel said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “At this stage everything is still open: driving next year, not driving, maybe coming back (or) doing something different. I’m not feeling pressured to make my decision.”

Options are limited for the veteran German driver, even with four world titles to his name.

His former Red Bull team has closed the door on Vettel returning, and Mercedes is expected to keep Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate.

McLaren signed Daniel Ricciardo for at least the next two years, while Renault signed Fernando Alonso to replace Ricciardo.

Vettel was pressed further as to whether Racing Point is his only realistic option next year, other than taking a sabbatical from F1 or retiring.

“There’s two ways to look at it. One is on paper: which seats there are and which there are not,” he said. “The other one is that … I have been around for a long time and you never know, obviously things can always change.”

Racing Point will be renamed Aston Martin next year and has ambitions to compete at the top. Signing Vettel, despite his current lack of form with Ferrari, would send out a strong message in that sense.

“Everybody’s talking about Racing Point,” Vettel said. “The first two races have been impressive, the performance on track.”

Even though Perez is driving well so far this season, he would seem the more likely driver to make way, considering Stroll is the owner’s son. His billionaire father completed a takeover of British-based car manufacturer Aston Martin in April.

“I’m determined to stay here,” Lance Stroll said Thursday, brushing aside speculation. “It’s part of the circus, I guess. It’s all part of the silly season, rumors and so on.”

Perez has been in F1 since 2011 but is only 30 and still in his prime. The Mexican driver has eight career podiums and is a quick and reliable driver.

Talk of Sebastian Vettel’s potential arrival at Racing Point already has led to interest in his F1 availability next year.

“(This) week the (Vettel) rumors came out and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock – I won’t say the name – and also from other (racing) categories,” Perez said. “I’ve been in Formula One (for) 10 years so I’m used to this stuff. In Formula One you never know (what can happen).”

He acknowledged that talk of Vettel’s arrival boosts the team’s image.

“It’s good to have big names (linked) to the team, it means we’re making good progress,” Perez said.

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 5:00 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will return to its first oval in more than a month and its first short track of the season as Iowa Speedway plays host to a Friday-Saturday race weekend doubleheader.

With Felix Rosenqvist scoring his first career victory in IndyCar last Sunday at Road America, Chip Ganassi Racing has a four-race winning streak to start the 2020 season.

Team Penske was the last to start the season with four consecutive victories in 2012. If one of Ganassi’s three drivers can win Friday at Iowa, it’ll be the first team to win more than four in a row to begin a season since Anstead-Thompson, which won the first seven races in 1964 with A.J. Foyt.

With Pato O’Ward just falling short of capturing his first victory Sunday and rookie Alex Palou also a factor at Road America, it seems worthy to note the last time there were back-to-back first-time winners was in 2008 with Graham Rahal (St. Petersburg) and Danica Patrick (Twin Ring Motegi).

Here are the details and start times today for IndyCar at Iowa Speedway (all times are ET):

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for Friday

Iowa Speedway practice: 2 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

—Iowa Speedway qualifying: 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold (7:30 p.m. NBCSN, delay)

Iowa 250s Race No. 1: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway Race #1 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 9:10 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 9:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the entry lists in both races of IndyCar at Iowa Speedway.