Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay were unhurt after a wild crash during a Lap 156 restart in the NTT IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway.

As IndyCar waved off the start, Herta still was accelerating, and his No. 88 Dallara-Honda collided with the left rear of VeeKay’s No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet.

The impact launched Herta’s car into the air and it pirouetted above the frontstretch SAFER barrier for about 30 feet before violently returning to the pavement.

“It happened so fast, I wasn’t really sure what was going on, but I’m happy to report, I’m fine,” Herta told NBCSN pit reporter Kelli Stavast. “No injuries. I feel perfectly fine and fit to drive (in Saturday’s race).

Herta’s streak of four consecutive top 10 finishes was snapped. He said he wasn’t slowing down because he wasn’t aware the restart was aborted. IndyCar officials said they waved off the restart because Pato O’Ward was ruled to have jumped the start.

“I wasn’t told the restart was called off,” Herta said. “I was told green. I wasn’t going to go by the lights when I was told green. So that’s what happened. And there you go. I guess everyone else got the message. Happy to be OK.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE: When cars are on track Friday and Saturday

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for Race 1 l Click here for Race 2

VeeKay also was checked and released from the care center and cleared to drive.

“It really sucks,” VeeKay told Stavast. “We were having ana amazing race. This could have been a podium or maybe even a win. Really a bummer. I know we have an amazing car to go for a podium or a win tomorrow. I’m really confident.”