Colton Herta set the pace for Iowa Speedway practice Friday, turning a 171.990 mph lap in his Dallara-Honda to lead the NTT IndyCar Series in the first session of a race weekend doubleheader.
Conor Daly was second, followed by Will Power, Santino Ferrucci and Josef Newgarden.
Rounding out the top 10 were Simon Pagenaud, Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanaan, who will be returning with A.J. Foyt Racing this weekend after missing three races.
Click here for full results from Iowa Speedway practice Friday.
Herta drives for Andretti Autosport, which has won seven of the past 13 races at Iowa. Herta still is seeking his first victory this season after leading Iowa Speedway practice Friday.
But the No. 88 Dallara-Honda driver is ranked second in the points standings as the only driver to finish in the top 10 of all four races.
Next up is a qualifying session (5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) that will determine the starting lineups for both races on the 0.894-mile oval.
The first lap will determine a driver’s starting order for Friday; the second will set the grid for the Saturday. Both races will be shown at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
There were five drivers eligible for an extra 30 minutes of practice in a rookie session — Alex Palou, VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Oliver Askew and Jack Harvey.
All but Palou have raced at Iowa before, though, in at least one Road to Indy ladder series race. Askew won from the pole in USF2000 in 2017, and O’Ward won an Indy Lights race at Iowa in 2018.
