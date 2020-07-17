Iowa Speedway poses a physical and mental test for IndyCar drivers

By Nate RyanJul 17, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The conditions for Tony Kanaan’s return to the NTT IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway tonight (8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) will be sweltering.

Which is just swell for the Ironman triathlete veteran (and also the Ironman of IndyCar with a record streak of 318 consecutive starts that ended earlier this month) who trains religiously.

“I love it; I think the hotter and the more difficult it is, the better for me,” Kanaan, who will be back in the No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing, said about a forecast for Newton, Iowa, in the low 90s with high humidity. “That’s what I train for. I train for difficult situations. I train to be able to have that edge on people that don’t. Unfortunately, I know that a lot of the guys are doing the same. I used to think I have a bigger edge on them.

“To be honest, they had two extremely hot races already, so they’re more accustomed than I am. … I think it’s going to be extremely tough. But I’m ready. That is something that when I decided to become the athlete or the race car driver that I am today, one thing that I said was never going to lack is my physical condition.”

Iowa Speedway might be the biggest test yet of during an IndyCar season in which heat already has been a major factor because of the new aeroscreen. After complaints about stifling cockpit conditions on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, IndyCar tested a new cooling device at Road America that will be implemented this weekend. The “air scoop” attachment will increase airflow in the cockpit, and teams will be allowed an optional second cool duct for drivers’ helmets (as well as an extra crew member for assistance).

The bumpy 0.894-mile oval just east of Des Moines, Iowa, still will be a very physical test. As IndyCar on NBCSN analyst James Hinchcliffe notes in the video above, the loading of 3.5-4 Gs in the corners puts a heavy stress on the lungs and forces many drivers to hold their breath through the turns during 17-second laps that allow for minimal rest on the straightaways.

And after a 250-lap IndyCar Iowa Speedway test tonight, there hardly will be a chance to recover for 250 laps again Saturday.

During his Off Track podcast with Hinchcliffe, Rossi said this weekend will be the “hardest test that anyone’s had in IndyCar” since he joined the series in 2016, and he openly wondered whether drivers might succumb to the elements during the second race.

Felix Rosenqvist after his Road America victory (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar).

Felix Rosenqvist, who broke through for his first career victory Sunday at Road America, has been bicycling for hundreds of miles this year, but “it’s a different kind of fitness you need” for the neck muscles that are being overworked inside the car, particularly when battling withering heat that can make the body “panicked” without cooling or water.

“It’s different when you have physical fatigue and heat fatigue,” Rosenqvist said. “The heat is almost like you panic in the car. You just want to get out. There’s been some ways we’ve worked on the cooling solutions. I think we’re getting more clever, all the teams, on how to use that to efficiently cool the driver down during these kinds of races like Indy GP. But yeah, (Iowa is) going to be a huge challenge, and I don’t think anyone knows how it’s going to go. Can only prepare for the worst.

“It’s not a pleasant place to be, but it’s what we have to deal with, and I think you have to try to beat the others in that area.”

The veterans figure to have an edge on the five drivers who will be making their IndyCar Iowa Speedway debuts this weekend. That group includes Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports teammates Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew.

Pato O’Ward celebrates winning the pole position Sunday at Road America (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar).

“I think we’re in for a treat this weekend,” said O’Ward, who is coming off a career-best second at Road America. “The recovery after the first race is going to be key. It’s going to be very important to be nice and fresh for Saturday. Even if they’re at night, the humidity and heat is still there. We’re all going into it like we’re getting thrown in there and you have to survive. It’s not like, ‘Oh, you can give up.’ No, no, no, no. You have to survive. So I think we’re going in it as prepared as possible. Very hydrated. Make sure your food is very clean and everything and then just hang on to it for the whole race, because it is going to be a long one.”

Askew said “being worried about it is the biggest part of preparation. For me, this is going to be the hardest race of the year so far because it’s a doubleheader. Because the track is so short, there’s not much time to rest because it’s going to be hot. Because it’s bumpy. So there’s a lot of variables being thrown at us. Both Pato and I have been training as best we can and hydrating as best we can trying to recover from the last weekend at Road America.

IndyCar Iowa Speedway
Oliver Askew said “being worried” is the biggest part of preparing for Iowa Speedway (Chris Jones/IndyCar).

“It’s going to be very difficult at the end of stints (at Iowa) when the tires are going away, and you’re mentally drained, and super hot. You need to have this voice in the back of your head to remind yourself not to make any crucial mistakes or really pay attention to what’s going on. Because it’s very easy to lose the car in that state of mind. You’re looking forward to the challenge for sure. It’s going to be difficult for everybody. We just have to be more prepared for it.”

There are no such fitness concerns for Kanaan, who will get to focus on basking in some deserved attention for his second start of the season after the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner missed the last three races. Kanaan will give the command to start engines tonight as IndyCar Iowa Speedway’s grand marshal, a role that will filled by fellow Brazilian Helio Castroneves in Saturday’s race

“That’s so cool; I’ve been getting so much back,” said Kanaan, who is on a five-race “TK’s Last Lap” tour but still hopes to race in 2021. “It’s amazing. It’s something that it’s hard for me because I’m very emotional.

“I’m going to have to actually hold my breath because I’m really easy to get emotional when people are doing stuff and I actually knowing that. It’s an honor. I’m glad I’m doing from inside the car, to be honest. I’m excited. It’s one of those things that I didn’t expect it at all. I think it was a nice gesture. I can’t wait.”

The 2004 series champion also is a 2010 IndyCar Iowa Speedway winner with 13 starts and five podiums on IndyCar’s shortest track, which he described as a bigger mental than physical test.

“For me the mental fatigue, it’s really tough,” Kanaan said. “It’s a lot tougher. You kind of not have trained for that. Your body, you can lift weights, do cardio, this and that, (but) your mind.

“I’m expecting to be extremely drained after the two races, but I’m ready.”

IMSA: Felipe Nasr returns at Sebring from positive COVID-19 test

IMSA
By Nate RyanJul 17, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Felipe Nasr will make his return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Saturday’s Cadillac Grand Prix at Sebring International Raceway (5:30 p.m., NBCSN), his team announced Friday.

Nasr missed IMSA’s July 4 return at Daytona International Speedway after a positive test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).  After a “full recovery,” the team said Nasr had been cleared by doctors to return.

“It was frustrating not to be behind the wheel at Daytona after such a long wait,” Nasr said in a release. “In the end, it wasn’t something I couldn’t control but it happened.

“I did the right thing, which was to tell the team as soon as I felt something different, unusual. I wanted to protect everyone on the Whelen Engineering team, which was my goal. It was difficult to watch it [the race] from home. But, I was happy to see the car perform well with Gabby Chaves and Pipo Derani behind the wheel. They were able to score some important points for the championship.

“Now, I’m looking forward to Sebring. I’m super excited to be back in the Whelen Engineering Cadillac with Pipo. I just can’t wait to feel the speed, to go around Sebring and feel alive again.”

Felipe Nasr drives the No. 31 Whelen Engineering/Action Express Cadillac in the IMSA DPi division with co-driver Pipo Derani.

DENVER, N.C. (July 17, 2020) – Whelen Engineering Racing drivers Pipo Derani (Brazil) and Felipe Nasr (Brazil) can’t wait to return to Sebring International Raceway for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring July 17-18.

IMSA Felipe Nasr missed the race two weeks ago in Daytona due to testing positive for COVID-19. After making a full recovery, he will make his return to the No. 31 Whelen Engineering/Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.R. this weekend at Sebring.

It’s understandable why Nasr is looking forward to his and the team’s return to Sebring. It’s because the Whelen Engineering/Action Express crew has enjoyed some recent success at the historic road course. Derani and Nasr, along with Eric Curran, won the 12-Hours of Sebring a year ago. This year, the duo hopes to make a return trip to victory circle and, given the team’s recent win at that track, it could very well happen. In fact, Derani has won the 12-Hours of Sebring three of the last four years.

 “Sebring is a track that I really love,” Derani said. “I’ve had a lot of success there in the past. I’ve won three 12-Hours of Sebring [races] in the last four years. But, I think this time it’s going to be different. Instead of it being a 12-hour race, it’s going to be only two hours and 40 minutes. For sure, strategy is going to play a big role. It’s going to be a sprint, which at a track like Sebring, it’s never easy. With the success we’ve had there in the past, we expect nothing less [than a win]. Hopefully, we can finally get our championship started. There’s nothing better than winning at a track we won at last year.”

“It’s hard to beat that red Whelen Engineering Cadillac,” Nasr said. “We’ve had so much success in the past – especially at last year’s 12 Hours with Curran, Pipo and myself. It was an amazing memory. It was one of the best wins we had with so much dominance and pure speed. I credit that to the whole Action Express team because they do such an incredible job. Getting the car to victory is the goal. Action Express has always given us a pretty good car to fight for victories. So, I expect more of the same.”

Both Derani and Nasr know just how challenging the 3.74-mile, 17-turn track at Sebring can be. The track features both asphalt and concrete surfaces. The bumpy transitions between those surfaces can be physically taxing on the drivers, which forces the drivers to be mentally focused on maintaining car control.

“It [the track] always beats you up pretty well,” Derani said. “It’s such a hard track on everyone – on the drivers, on the car – it’s very bumpy. But hey, we’re ready for the task. I love driving around those bumpy tracks like Sebring.”

“The race could have some surprises as the weather is going to be much warmer [than it is during the March race],” Nasr said. “Sebring is hard on the tires. The bumps, you have to respect them. It could influence the race. There is a lot of action on that track. Basically, you’re non-stop on the wheel. It takes a lot out of the driver physically and you have to overcome that. It’s a place where our car always seems to handle pretty well.”

IMSA kicks off this weekend’s schedule with its first practice at 6 p.m. (ET) Friday, July 17, Practice #2 gets underway at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 18, followed by the 15-minute LMP/DPi qualifying session at 2:45 p.m. The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring starts at 5:35 p.m. and fans can watch the live race coverage on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m.