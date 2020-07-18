The IMSA Grand Prix of Sebring, the third race of the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be held today at the venerable Sebring International Raceway (5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring will be the first of two IMSA races held in Sebring, Florida this year.
The prestigious Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring has been rescheduled to November after being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NASR RETURNS: Cadillac driver cleared to race after COVID-19
Here are the details for the IMSA Grand Prix of Sebring today at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):
Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring race information
TV: 5:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold
RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970
RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course at Sebring International Raceway
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 40% chance of rain at the green flag.
ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 29 cars entered in Saturday’s race.
Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring race day schedule
7:30 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock opens
10 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice (DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD)
11:55 a.m. — Prototype Challenge race
1:55 p.m. — GTD qualifying
2:20 p.m. — GTLM qualifying
2:45 p.m. — DPi/LMP2 qualifying
5:22 p.m. — National anthem
5:27 p.m. — Command to start engines
5:27 p.m. — Formation laps
5:35 p.m. — Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring (2 hours, 40 minutes)