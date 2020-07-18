IMSA race at Sebring today: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 5:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The IMSA Grand Prix of Sebring, the third race of the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be held today at the venerable Sebring International Raceway (5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring will be the first of two IMSA races held in Sebring, Florida this year.

The prestigious Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring has been rescheduled to November after being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NASR RETURNS: Cadillac driver cleared to race after COVID-19

Here are the details for the IMSA Grand Prix of Sebring today at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring race information

TV: 5:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course at Sebring International Raceway

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 40% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 29 cars entered in Saturday’s race.

Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring race day schedule

7:30 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock opens

10 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice (DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD)

11:55 a.m. — Prototype Challenge race

1:55 p.m. — GTD qualifying

2:20 p.m. — GTLM qualifying

2:45 p.m. — DPi/LMP2 qualifying

5:22 p.m. — National anthem

5:27 p.m. — Command to start engines

5:27 p.m. — Formation laps

5:35 p.m. — Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring (2 hours, 40 minutes)

IndyCar at Iowa tonight: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 2:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar Series will run it back Saturday night at Iowa Speedway after the opener of its race weekend doubleheader featured a wild crash, a long caution that jumbled strategies and an intense finish.

It resulted in Simon Pagenaud earning his first victory this year for Team Penske, which ended Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 season.

Penske will have an excellent shot to win again tonight with Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting on the front row of the second race on the 0.894-mile speedway, where qualifying for both races was conducted Friday.

INDYCAR IN 2020How to watch the 2020 schedule

INDY 500 INFOWhen to watch the race’s 104th running

Pagenaud, though, will start last after failing to record a qualifying lap because of a fuel pressure problem.

Here are the details and start times today for IndyCar at Iowa Speedway (all times are ET):

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for today

Iowa Speedway practice: 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Iowa 250s Race No. 2: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway Race #2 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 8:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 8:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 9% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

IOWA RACE #1 RESULTS, POINTS: Click here for a rundown of where everyone finished Friday and the championship standings.

STARTING LINEUP: Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the green flag; click here for the lineup in Race 2

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here for the paint schemes in Race 1 l Race 2