IMSA Sebring points results
IMSA

IMSA results, points, stats package after Saturday at Sebring

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani won the overall DPi class Saturday in the Grand Prix of Sebring, leading a Cadillac sweep of the IMSA results podium and a points shuffle at Sebring International Raceway.

In the GTLM class, the No. 4 Corvette CR.8 of Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner outdueled teammates Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette for the victory.

Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz took the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 to its second consecutive victory in the GTD division.

Here are the IMSA Sebring Grand Prix race stats, points and results:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: As of 11:30 p.m. ET, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points still had yet to be made official because of a late-race LMP2 scoring penalty.

STATS PACKAGE FOR SEBRING:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Aug. 2 at Road America.

IndyCar results and points standings after Saturday at Iowa Speedway

Indycar Iowa results points
Joe Skibinski/IndyCar
By Nate RyanJul 19, 2020, 12:15 AM EDT
Team Penske rediscovered its mojo Saturday night at Iowa Speedway, claiming three of the top four spots in the results and making some gains in the NTT IndyCar points standings.

Winner Josef Newgarden and runner-up Will Power gave Team Penske its first 1-2 finish since Sonoma in 2017 when Simon Pagenaud, Newgarden (who clinched his first championship) and Power were 1-2-3.

After winning Friday’s race at Iowa, Pagenaud delivered a fourth place for Penske’s best race of a season plagued by misfortune, mistakes and some bad luck.

But the team will need to keep the momentum rolling to catch points leader Scott Dixon, whose fifth Saturday gives him five top fives in six races and a 49-point lead over Pagenaud with seven races remaining.

Here are the IndyCar Iowa Speedway results and points standings:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from Saturday at Iowa Speedway

Click here for the lap leader summary from Saturday’s race

POINTS

After six of a scheduled 13 races, Dixon has a 49-point lead on Pagenaud (244-195). Here’s the rest of the top 10: Newgarden 191, O’Ward 162, Power 142, Rahal 142, Herta 140, Ericsson 137, Rosenqvist 120, Rossi 118.

Click here for the driver points chart from Saturday’s 250-lap race at Iowa Speedway.

In the rookie of year standings, Oliver Askew moved into a one-point lead over Alex Palou (115-114) with Rinus VeeKay (95) in third.

Here’s what the standings are through six races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers