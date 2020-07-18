Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani won the overall DPi class Saturday in the Grand Prix of Sebring, leading a Cadillac sweep of the IMSA results podium and a points shuffle at Sebring International Raceway.

In the GTLM class, the No. 4 Corvette CR.8 of Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner outdueled teammates Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette for the victory.

Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz took the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 to its second consecutive victory in the GTD division.

Here are the IMSA Sebring Grand Prix race stats, points and results:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: As of 11:30 p.m. ET, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points still had yet to be made official because of a late-race LMP2 scoring penalty.

STATS PACKAGE FOR SEBRING:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Aug. 2 at Road America.