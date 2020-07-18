IndyCar at Iowa schedule for Saturday: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar Series will run it back Saturday night at Iowa Speedway after the opener of its race weekend doubleheader featured a wild crash, a long caution that jumbled strategies and an intense finish. The IndyCar at Iowa schedule and more can be found below.

It resulted in Simon Pagenaud earning his first victory this year for Team Penske, which ended Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 season.

Penske will have an excellent shot to win again tonight with Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting on the front row of the second race on the 0.894-mile speedway, where qualifying for both races was conducted Friday.

INDYCAR IN 2020How to watch the 2020 schedule

INDY 500 INFOWhen to watch the race’s 104th running

Pagenaud, though, will start last after failing to record a qualifying lap because of a fuel pressure problem.

Here IndyCar at Iowa schedule (all times are ET), including details and start times:

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for Saturday

Iowa Speedway practice: 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Iowa 250s Race No. 2: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

Race #2 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 8:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 8:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 9% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

IOWA RACE #1 RESULTS, POINTS: Click here for a rundown of where everyone finished Friday and the championship standings.

STARTING LINEUP: Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the green flag; click here for the lineup in Race 2

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here for the paint schemes in Race 1 l Race 2

Kyle Larson wins at Williams Grove to take lead in ASCOC victories this year

Kyle Larson wins
Chad Warner/ASOC
By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson continued his triumphant dirt run of wins this summer Friday night at famed Williams Grove Speedway, where he scored his series-leading eighth victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson pocketed $5,000 for defeating a Tommy Hinnershitz Classic field filled with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car SEries and “Pennsylvania Posse” drivers. He started fifth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Macri with three laps remaining at the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, track.

It was the latest victory for his No. 57 sprint car, which has nearly two dozen victories across various series and states this year.

“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Larson said in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ASCOC release. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end.

“I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

In winning for the fourth time in six ASCOC races, Larson broke a tie with defending series champion and points leader Aaron Reutzel for most victories this season in the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart.

Friday’s race also included Outlaws winners David Gravel, Daryn Pittman, Sheldon and Jac Haudenschild and Carson Macedo (who drives for Kyle Larson Racing).

A-Main (30 Laps):  1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]. Lap leaders: Anthony Macri (1-26), Kyle Larson (27-30)