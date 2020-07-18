Motorsports weekend schedules for July 17-19; IndyCar, IMSA, NASCAR, MotoGP, more

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 5:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With MotoGP’s premier division finally beginning its season, this weekend promises to be one of the busiest of 2020 so far on the major motorsports weekend schedule.

Along with NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar (Iowa Speedway), IMSA (Sebring International Raceway), Formula One (Hungary) and NHRA (Indianapolis) also will be in action this weekend, as well as the season opener for American Flat Track.

Here’s the major motorsports weekend schedule of when and where each series is on track this weekend (all times are ET):

American Flat Track

Season opener at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida

Friday: Main event, 8:15 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Saturday: Main event, 8 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Formula One

Hungarian Grand Prix

Friday: Practice, 5-6:30 a.m., 9-10:30 a.m.

Saturday: Practice, 6 a.m.; Qualifying, 9 a.m.

Sunday: Race, 9:10 a.m.

IMSA

Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

Friday: Michelin Pilot Challenge Advent Health 120 race, 2:30 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 6 p.m.

Saturday: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 10 a.m.; Prototype Challenge race, 11:50 a.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying, 1:55 p.m.; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar

Iowa Speedway race weekend doubleheader

Friday: Practice, 2-3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN; Race No. 1, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday: Practice 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Race No. 2, 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP:

Spanish Grand Prix

Friday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 8:10-8:55 a.m.,

Saturday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 7:30-8 a.m.; Qualifying, 8:10-8:50 a.m.

Sunday: Race, 8 a.m.; livestream: www.motogp.tv; TV: 3 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR:

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday: Xfinity Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN and stream on NBC Sports app; Trucks Series race 8 p.m. FS1

Sunday: Cup Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN and stream on NBC Sports app

NHRA:

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

Saturday: Qualifying

Sunday: Eliminations

Kyle Larson wins at Williams Grove to take lead in ASCOC victories this year

Kyle Larson wins
Chad Warner/ASOC
By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson continued his triumphant dirt run of wins this summer Friday night at famed Williams Grove Speedway, where he scored his series-leading eighth victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson pocketed $5,000 for defeating a Tommy Hinnershitz Classic field filled with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car SEries and “Pennsylvania Posse” drivers. He started fifth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Macri with three laps remaining at the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, track.

It was the latest victory for his No. 57 sprint car, which has nearly two dozen victories across various series and states this year.

“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Larson said in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ASCOC release. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end.

“I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

In winning for the fourth time in six ASCOC races, Larson broke a tie with defending series champion and points leader Aaron Reutzel for most victories this season in the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart.

Friday’s race also included Outlaws winners David Gravel, Daryn Pittman, Sheldon and Jac Haudenschild and Carson Macedo (who drives for Kyle Larson Racing).

A-Main (30 Laps):  1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]. Lap leaders: Anthony Macri (1-26), Kyle Larson (27-30)