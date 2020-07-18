IndyCar results and points standings after Friday at Iowa Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 1:00 AM EDT
Simon Pagenaud delivered the first victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season for Team Penske, snapping Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 results and edging slightly closer to Scott Dixon in the points at Iowa Speedway.

Capitalizing on solid fuel mileage, strategy and a break from a 26-lap caution period at the midpoint of the 250-lap race Friday night at Iowa Speedway, Pagenaud overcame a last-place starting position and led the final 73 laps.

The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner fended off Ganassi’s Scott Dixon by 0.4954 seconds for his 15th career victory and first since July 14, 2019 at Toronto.

“I never give up,” Pagenaud told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “If I’ve got to do it again, I’ll do it again. This we certainly a pretty cool win on an oval. Indy will always be the top, but this one was pretty cool, too.”

Rookie Oliver Askew finished a career-best third in his fifth IndyCar start, followed by Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports teammate Pato O’Ward and Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

Here are the IndyCar Iowa Speedway results and points standings:

RESULTS

POINTS

After five of a scheduled 13 races, Dixon (with three victories and a second) holds a 50-point lead (213-163) on Pagenaud in the championship standings. The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 143, Josef Newgarden 137, Colton Herta 130, Marcus Ericsson 115, Graham Rahal 106, Felix Rosenqvist 105, Santino Ferrucci 104, Will Power 101.

in the rookie of year standings, Alex Palou has a 12-point lead over Oliver Askew (98-86) with Rinus VeeKay (81) in third.

Kyle Larson wins at Williams Grove to take lead in ASCOC victories this year

Kyle Larson wins
Chad Warner/ASOC
By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Kyle Larson continued his triumphant dirt run of wins this summer Friday night at famed Williams Grove Speedway, where he scored his series-leading eighth victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson pocketed $5,000 for defeating a Tommy Hinnershitz Classic field filled with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car SEries and “Pennsylvania Posse” drivers. He started fifth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Macri with three laps remaining at the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, track.

It was the latest victory for his No. 57 sprint car, which has nearly two dozen victories across various series and states this year.

“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Larson said in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ASCOC release. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end.

“I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

In winning for the fourth time in six ASCOC races, Larson broke a tie with defending series champion and points leader Aaron Reutzel for most victories this season in the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart.

Friday’s race also included Outlaws winners David Gravel, Daryn Pittman, Sheldon and Jac Haudenschild and Carson Macedo (who drives for Kyle Larson Racing).

A-Main (30 Laps):  1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]. Lap leaders: Anthony Macri (1-26), Kyle Larson (27-30)