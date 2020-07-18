IndyCar results and points standings after Friday at Iowa Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 1:00 AM EDT
Simon Pagenaud delivered the first victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season for Team Penske, snapping Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 results and edging slightly closer to Scott Dixon in the points at Iowa Speedway.

Capitalizing on solid fuel mileage, strategy and a break from a 26-lap caution period at the midpoint of the 250-lap race Friday night at Iowa Speedway, Pagenaud overcame a last-place starting position and led the final 73 laps.

The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner fended off Ganassi’s Scott Dixon by 0.4954 seconds for his 15th career victory and first since July 14, 2019 at Toronto.

WICKED CRASH: Herta, VeeKay OK after wild restart collision

“I never give up,” Pagenaud told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “If I’ve got to do it again, I’ll do it again. This we certainly a pretty cool win on an oval. Indy will always be the top, but this one was pretty cool, too.”

Rookie Oliver Askew finished a career-best third in his fifth IndyCar start, followed by Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports teammate Pato O’Ward and Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

Here are the IndyCar Iowa Speedway results and points standings:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from Friday at Iowa Speedway

Click here for the lap leader summary from Friday’s race

POINTS

After five of a scheduled 13 races, Dixon (with three victories and a second) holds a 50-point lead (213-163) on Pagenaud in the championship standings. The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 143, Josef Newgarden 137, Colton Herta 130, Marcus Ericsson 115, Graham Rahal 106, Felix Rosenqvist 105, Santino Ferrucci 104, Will Power 101.

in the rookie of year standings, Alex Palou has a 12-point lead over Oliver Askew (98-86) with Rinus VeeKay (81) in third.

Click here for the driver points chart from Friday’s 250-lap race at Iowa Speedway.

Here’s what the standings are through five races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

IndyCar at Iowa tonight: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 2:30 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will run it back Saturday night at Iowa Speedway after the opener of its race weekend doubleheader featured a wild crash, a long caution that jumbled strategies and an intense finish.

It resulted in Simon Pagenaud earning his first victory this year for Team Penske, which ended Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 season.

Penske will have an excellent shot to win again tonight with Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting on the front row of the second race on the 0.894-mile speedway, where qualifying for both races was conducted Friday.

Pagenaud, though, will start last after failing to record a qualifying lap because of a fuel pressure problem.

Here are the details and start times today for IndyCar at Iowa Speedway (all times are ET):

Iowa Speedway TV schedule for today

Iowa Speedway practice: 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Iowa 250s Race No. 2: 8:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold); Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for IndyCar on NBCSN this weekend with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy and pit reporters Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch

—Postrace: 11 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway Race #2 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 8:40 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 8:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone supplies 14 sets throughout the doubleheader weekend

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 9% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: First year of the IndyCar at Iowa Speedway doubleheader; Josef Newgarden won the lone race in 2019

QUALIFYING RECORD: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

IOWA RACE #1 RESULTS, POINTS: Click here for a rundown of where everyone finished Friday and the championship standings.

STARTING LINEUP: Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the green flag; click here for the lineup in Race 2

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here for the paint schemes in Race 1 l Race 2