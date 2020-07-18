Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simon Pagenaud delivered the first victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season for Team Penske, snapping Chip Ganassi Racing’s four-race winning streak to open the 2020 results and edging slightly closer to Scott Dixon in the points at Iowa Speedway.

Capitalizing on solid fuel mileage, strategy and a break from a 26-lap caution period at the midpoint of the 250-lap race Friday night at Iowa Speedway, Pagenaud overcame a last-place starting position and led the final 73 laps.

The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner fended off Ganassi’s Scott Dixon by 0.4954 seconds for his 15th career victory and first since July 14, 2019 at Toronto.

WICKED CRASH: Herta, VeeKay OK after wild restart collision

“I never give up,” Pagenaud told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “If I’ve got to do it again, I’ll do it again. This we certainly a pretty cool win on an oval. Indy will always be the top, but this one was pretty cool, too.”

Rookie Oliver Askew finished a career-best third in his fifth IndyCar start, followed by Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports teammate Pato O’Ward and Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

Here are the IndyCar Iowa Speedway results and points standings:

RESULTS

—Click here for the box score from Friday at Iowa Speedway

—Click here for the lap leader summary from Friday’s race

POINTS

After five of a scheduled 13 races, Dixon (with three victories and a second) holds a 50-point lead (213-163) on Pagenaud in the championship standings. The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 143, Josef Newgarden 137, Colton Herta 130, Marcus Ericsson 115, Graham Rahal 106, Felix Rosenqvist 105, Santino Ferrucci 104, Will Power 101.

in the rookie of year standings, Alex Palou has a 12-point lead over Oliver Askew (98-86) with Rinus VeeKay (81) in third.

Click here for the driver points chart from Friday’s 250-lap race at Iowa Speedway.

Here’s what the standings are through five races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers