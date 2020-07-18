Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden fastest in IndyCar practice at Iowa

By Nate RyanJul 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
A few hours before starting first Saturday night at Iowa Speedway (8:30 p.m., NBCSN), Josef Newgarden was first in NTT IndyCar Series practice at the 0.894-mile oval.

The defending series champion’s No. 1 Dallara-Chevrolet turned a 170.199 mph lap in the lone session at Iowa, leading Friday night winner Simon Pagenaud, points leader Scott Dixon (second in Friday’s race), Tony Kanaan and Takuma Sato.

Rounding out the top 10 were Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Graham Rahal, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Conor Daly.

The rest of the top 15 were: Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward. Herta and VeeKay were involved in a violent crash Friday night, but both drivers were uninjured and back in fresh cars Saturday.

Santino Ferrucci turned the most laps (104) in the one-hour session but ranked 22nd of 23 drivers in practice.

Others who were deep on the speed chart during IndyCar Iowa practice Saturday: Oliver Askew 21st (after a career-best third in Frdiay night’s race), Will Power 20th (after crashing Friday night).

There were no major incidents in practice. Pagenaud missed the first 15 minutes of the session as his team worked out some fuel pressure bugs (which kept his car from starting for qualifying Friday).

Dixon also brushed the wall near the midpoint of practice but avoided major damage to his No. 9 Dallara-Honda.

Click here for the speeds from practice Saturday afternoon at Iowa.

Click here for the combined speeds from practice Friday and Saturday at Iowa.

F1: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole ahead of Valtteri Bottas

Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 18, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It was Hamilton’s second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career.

“I just have to pinch myself, it doesn’t register,” Hamilton said. “Valtteri never makes it easy for me. He kept the pressure on.”

Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring, and the veteran British driver needs one more to equal F1 great Michael Schumacher’s single-track record of eight victories when the French GP was held at Magny-Cours.

 

He was 0.107 seconds quicker than Bottas and 0.93 faster than Racing Point driver Lance Stroll.

“The car was on fire today … I’m going to try and get some big points tomorrow,” said an exuberant Stroll, whose teammate Sergio Perez was fourth.

Racing Point uses Mercedes engines and is looking quicker than Ferrari, which is falling behind. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth – both around 1.3 slower than Hamilton – who was beaten 7-5 for poles by Leclerc last year.

Max Verstappen starts seventh on Sunday for Red Bull ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Earlier, Bottas led Hamilton by 0.042 seconds in overcast conditions for the third and final practice.

Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP, and six-time F1 champion Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP the following week in Austria after a brilliant pole position in teeming rain.