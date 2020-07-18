BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
It was Hamilton’s second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career.
“I just have to pinch myself, it doesn’t register,” Hamilton said. “Valtteri never makes it easy for me. He kept the pressure on.”
Hamilton has won seven times at the Hungaroring, and the veteran British driver needs one more to equal F1 great Michael Schumacher’s single-track record of eight victories when the French GP was held at Magny-Cours.
He was 0.107 seconds quicker than Bottas and 0.93 faster than Racing Point driver Lance Stroll.
“The car was on fire today … I’m going to try and get some big points tomorrow,” said an exuberant Stroll, whose teammate Sergio Perez was fourth.
Racing Point uses Mercedes engines and is looking quicker than Ferrari, which is falling behind. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth – both around 1.3 slower than Hamilton – who was beaten 7-5 for poles by Leclerc last year.
Max Verstappen starts seventh on Sunday for Red Bull ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Earlier, Bottas led Hamilton by 0.042 seconds in overcast conditions for the third and final practice.
Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP, and six-time F1 champion Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP the following week in Austria after a brilliant pole position in teeming rain.
Kyle Larson continued his triumphant dirt run of wins this summer Friday night at famed Williams Grove Speedway, where he scored his series-leading eighth victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions.
Larson pocketed $5,000 for defeating a Tommy Hinnershitz Classic field filled with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car SEries and “Pennsylvania Posse” drivers. He started fifth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Macri with three laps remaining at the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, track.
It was the latest victory for his No. 57 sprint car, which has nearly two dozen victories across various series and states this year.
“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Larson said in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ASCOC release. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end.
“I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”
In winning for the fourth time in six ASCOC races, Larson broke a tie with defending series champion and points leader Aaron Reutzel for most victories this season in the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart.
Friday’s race also included Outlaws winners David Gravel, Daryn Pittman, Sheldon and Jac Haudenschild and Carson Macedo (who drives for Kyle Larson Racing).
A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]. Lap leaders: Anthony Macri (1-26), Kyle Larson (27-30)