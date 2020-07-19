IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

By Mary OmatigaJul 19, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finally began in June after a pause of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the revised IndyCar Series 2020 schedule, whose dates, times and venues are subject to change.

The series has a few weeks off before their next race on Aug. 9 at Mid-Ohio.

Chip Ganassi Racing has won the first four races of the 2020 season with drivers Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist. Dixon opened the season with consecutive wins at Texas, Indianapolis (road course), and Race #1 at Road America last Saturday. Rosenqvist won Race #2 at Road America the following day, earning his first IndyCar victory.

IndyCar Series 2020 schedule & how to watch (all times EST)

Aug. 9 – Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Time: 1:30 P.M.
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 23 – 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Time: 1 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

Aug. 30 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Sep. 13 – Grand Prix of Portland

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: Portland International Raceway
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

Sep. 19 – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Race 1

Time: 4 P.M.
Track: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Sep. 20 – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Race 2

Time: 5 P.M.
Track: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Oct. 3 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 2:30 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

Oct. 25 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Time: 2:30
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

PAST RESULTS for IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule

Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Date: June 6
Winner: Scott Dixon

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: July 4
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 1

Date: July 11
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 2

Date: July 12
Winner: Felix Rosenqvist

July 17 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 1

Date: July 17
Winner: Simon Pagenaud

July 18 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2

Date: July 18
Winner: Josef Newgarden

Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery; MotoGP return date unclear

MotoGP Marc Marquez surgery
Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 21, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery in Barcelona for a fractured right arm from a crash in the series opener at Jerez.

According to a statement Tuesday from his Repsol Honda Team, Marquez will remain in the hospital for up to two days, and “his aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.”

The team reportedly won’t replace the eight-time champion for Sunday’s grand prix at Jerez, Spain, leaving Marquez’s brother, Alex, as its sole rider. Team officials have said they hope Marc Marquez can return for the Aug. 9 grand prix in the Czech Republic. Sunday will be the first race he misses since joining MotoGP’s premier division in 2013 winning six of the past seven titles.

Surgery was needed after Marc Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP opener. After staying on his bike the first time, he went from 16th to fourth and was battling for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining.

Here’s the statement from the Repsol Honda Team:

Alex Marquez prepares for back-to-back races as reigning World Champion Marc Marquez undergoes surgery on his broken right humerus in Barcelona.

After falling heavily on Sunday, Marc Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona on Monday to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus. Dr Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with Dr Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus. The radial nerve was untouched and did not need intervention.

Marc is now recovering from successful surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 48 hours. His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.

Alex Marquez will again mount his Repsol Honda Team RC213V at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto after a solid rookie debut. The Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía presents a unique chance to run at the same circuit as the previous race, Alex and his side of the Repsol Honda Team garage able to apply all that they found during the previous weekend. Conditions ahead of the weekend look to again be demanding as temperatures are expected push above 30°C for most of the event. The reigning Moto2 World Champion will be aiming to collect points and finish as the top rookie once more.