IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery in Barcelona for a fractured right arm from a crash in the series opener at Jerez.

According to a statement Tuesday from his Repsol Honda Team, Marquez will remain in the hospital for up to two days, and “his aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.”

The team reportedly won’t replace the eight-time champion for Sunday’s grand prix at Jerez, Spain, leaving Marquez’s brother, Alex, as its sole rider. Team officials have said they hope Marc Marquez can return for the Aug. 9 grand prix in the Czech Republic. Sunday will be the first race he misses since joining MotoGP’s premier division in 2013 winning six of the past seven titles.

Surgery was needed after Marc Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP opener. After staying on his bike the first time, he went from 16th to fourth and was battling for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining.

Despite the unfortunate end to his race, @marcmarquez93 produced yet another heroic performance on Sunday! 💪 Watch his extraordinary comeback! 💨#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ykmPzDGgqt — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 21, 2020

Sometimes things don't go as you expect but the most important thing is to get back up and move on. I hope you enjoyed the comeback! Now I'll have an operation to fix the fracture of my right humerus. I promise you all that I will come back as soon as possible and even stronger💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/5FCIamVZLx — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) July 19, 2020

