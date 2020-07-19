Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With his summer tear continuing on dirt tracks across various series and states, Kyle Larson is hearing more about the streak and its place in history

Larson scored his series-leading ninth victory Saturday in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions this season, winning the Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway. Again facing a field of World of Outlaws veterans and the “Pennsylvania Posse,” Larson led the final 11 of 30 laps in the A Main to beat Brent Marks.

It was Larson’s second consecutive victory in the ASCOC (after winning Friday at Williams Grove Speedway) and the fourth in his past four starts on the 410 winged sprint car circuit owned by Tony Stewart.

“It’s definitely an honor to win this race,” Larson said in a series release. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve had a lot of people compare this run that we’re on to Doug Wolfgang. I never got the chance to watch him race, but I knew he was a legend.”

Larson, who has focused on dirt racing since being fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and placed on indefinite NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur during an iRacing event, has nearly two dozen victories this year in sprint car and Midget races.

He won the most recent race in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, and his four victories rank him third in the national series.

The current dirt streak by Larson has been compared with Steve Kinser’s 12 consecutive Outlaws victories in 1987 as well as Wolfgang’s won 10 consecutive victories to start the 1977 season at Knoxville Raceway.

Wolfgang also won the prestigious Knoxville Nationals five times (an event Larson has yet to win and won’t get the chance this year after its postponement) and recorded nearly 500 sprint car victories across various series and tracks during his impressive career that ended in 1997.

“To read about all of his wins, and the places that he won at, is pretty unbelievable,” Larson said of Wolfgang. “Port Royal is starting to become one of my favorite tracks. And the atmosphere here is right up there with the Knoxville Nationals. We still have one more night to go, so hopefully we can park back up here in victory lane.”

The ASCOC series will race again tonight at Port Royal, giving Larson a shot in Paul Silva’s No. 57 at his 20th dirt victory since the beginning of June.

He can win an extra $5,000 with another $10,000 victory in Night 2 of the Bob Weikert Memorial.

Friday A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [7]; 2. 5-Brent Marks [2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri [11]; 4. 1-Logan Wagner [3]; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease [5]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [21]; 7. 41-David Gravel [9]; 8. 11-Zeb Wise [12]; 9. 5C-Dylan Cisney [26]; 10. 2-AJ Flick [17]; 11. 55-Mike Wagner [18]; 12. 17h-Sheldon Haudenschild [14]; 13. 87-Aaron Reutzel [8]; 14. 39s-Sammy Swindell [10]; 15. W20-Greg Wilson [22]; 16. 98-Kyle Reinhardt [13]; 17. 55K-Robbie Kendall [19]; 18. 13-Paul McMahan [23]; 19. 25-Tyler Bear [1]; 20. 99-Skylar Gee [25]; 21. 3-Jac Haudenschild [20]; 22. 35-Tyler Reeser [27]; 23. 29-Danny Dietrich [4]; 24. 2M-Kerry Madsen [15]; 25. 26-Cory Eliason [16]; 26. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [24]; 27. 11T-TJ Stutts [6] Lap Leaders: Brent Marks (1-19), Kyle Larson (20-30)