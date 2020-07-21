Acura announced the end of its partnership with Team Penske in the DPi class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship after its third season concludes in November.

Last year, the No. 6 ARX-05 of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya won the championship and Penske had scored four victories, nine pole positions and 18 podiums since returning to the series in 2018. The team, which also includes the No. 7 of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves, is winless without any podiums through three races this season, which had a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“On behalf of everyone at Acura and HPD, we’d like to thank Team Penske for their incredible efforts and impressive results racing the ARX-05,” Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development, the competition arm for Acura Motorsports, said in an Acura Team Penske release Tuesday. “The success we’ve achieved together during the first two-plus years of the program makes us even more determined to score more victories, defend our championships, and conclude our partnership on the highest of notes.”

