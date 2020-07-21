Indianapolis Motor Speedway released new Indy 500 fan guidelines Tuesday for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, including an expected 25 percent attendance for the race and mandatory face coverings for all attendees.

Ticket sales for the Aug. 23 race (which will be shown live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC) will end Friday.

A nearly 100-page health plan will be released Wednesday “that provides guidelines and protocols for how the race will be run.”

Among the notable elements:

–Temperature checks will be conducted at all track entrances;

–Packaged food at concession stands;

–Hand sanitizer will be distributed.

Last month, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials said they were surveying fans and expected a crowd limited to 50 percent.

In a Coffee With Kyle sitdown Jan. 31, Roger Penske told Kyle Petty that Indianapolis Motor Speedway had 230,000 seats, and that 78 percent of its ticket allotment had been sold by then, including all of the track’s suites.

Here’s the Indy 500 fan guidelines release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway: