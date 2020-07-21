MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery in Barcelona for a fractured right arm from a crash in the series opener at Jerez.
According to a statement Tuesday from his Repsol Honda Team, Marquez will remain in the hospital for up to two days, and “his aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.”
The team reportedly won’t replace the eight-time champion for Sunday’s grand prix at Jerez, Spain, leaving Marquez’s brother, Alex, as its sole rider. Team officials have said they hope Marc Marquez can return for the Aug. 9 grand prix in the Czech Republic. Sunday will be the first race he misses since joining MotoGP’s premier division in 2013 winning six of the past seven titles.
Surgery was needed after Marc Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP opener. After staying on his bike the first time, he went from 16th to fourth and was battling for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining.
Despite the unfortunate end to his race, @marcmarquez93 produced yet another heroic performance on Sunday! 💪
Watch his extraordinary comeback! 💨#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ykmPzDGgqt
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 21, 2020
Sometimes things don't go as you expect but the most important thing is to get back up and move on. I hope you enjoyed the comeback! Now I'll have an operation to fix the fracture of my right humerus. I promise you all that I will come back as soon as possible and even stronger💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/5FCIamVZLx
— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) July 19, 2020
Here’s the statement from the Repsol Honda Team:
Alex Marquez prepares for back-to-back races as reigning World Champion Marc Marquez undergoes surgery on his broken right humerus in Barcelona.
After falling heavily on Sunday, Marc Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona on Monday to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus. Dr Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with Dr Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus. The radial nerve was untouched and did not need intervention.
Marc is now recovering from successful surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 48 hours. His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.
Alex Marquez will again mount his Repsol Honda Team RC213V at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto after a solid rookie debut. The Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía presents a unique chance to run at the same circuit as the previous race, Alex and his side of the Repsol Honda Team garage able to apply all that they found during the previous weekend. Conditions ahead of the weekend look to again be demanding as temperatures are expected push above 30°C for most of the event. The reigning Moto2 World Champion will be aiming to collect points and finish as the top rookie once more.