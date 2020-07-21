MotoGP Marc Marquez surgery
Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery; MotoGP return date unclear

By Nate RyanJul 21, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery in Barcelona for a fractured right arm from a crash in the series opener at Jerez.

According to a statement Tuesday from his Repsol Honda Team, Marquez will remain in the hospital for up to two days, and “his aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.”

The team reportedly won’t replace the eight-time champion for Sunday’s grand prix at Jerez, Spain, leaving Marquez’s brother, Alex, as its sole rider. Team officials have said they hope Marc Marquez can return for the Aug. 9 grand prix in the Czech Republic. Sunday will be the first race he misses since joining MotoGP’s premier division in 2013 winning six of the past seven titles.

Surgery was needed after Marc Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP opener. After staying on his bike the first time, he went from 16th to fourth and was battling for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining.

Here’s the statement from the Repsol Honda Team:

Alex Marquez prepares for back-to-back races as reigning World Champion Marc Marquez undergoes surgery on his broken right humerus in Barcelona.

After falling heavily on Sunday, Marc Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona on Monday to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus. Dr Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with Dr Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus. The radial nerve was untouched and did not need intervention.

Marc is now recovering from successful surgery and will remain in hospital for up to 48 hours. His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon.

Alex Marquez will again mount his Repsol Honda Team RC213V at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto after a solid rookie debut. The Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía presents a unique chance to run at the same circuit as the previous race, Alex and his side of the Repsol Honda Team garage able to apply all that they found during the previous weekend. Conditions ahead of the weekend look to again be demanding as temperatures are expected push above 30°C for most of the event. The reigning Moto2 World Champion will be aiming to collect points and finish as the top rookie once more.

Alex Zanardi transferred to rehab center after handbike crash

Associated PressJul 21, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
SIENA, Italy — Alex Zanardi, the Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist, was transferred to a neurological rehab center Tuesday, a month after getting seriously injured in a handbike crash.

The Siena hospital that had been treating Zanardi since the June 19 crash announced that the athlete had been released for rehabiliation but, in accordance with Zanatrdi’s family, did not say where he was taken.

Before entering the rehab center Zanardi, 53, underwent three delicate surgeries at the Siena hospital to stabilize him and reconstruct his severely damaged face since he crashed into an oncoming truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay event.

“His clinical condition and vital signs have shown he’s on the road toward stability, which allowed for the reduction and suspension of the sedative, and therefore the possibility to be transferred to a facility where he can receive the necessary neuro-rehabilitation,” said Valtere Giovannini, director of the Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital.

“(Zanardi) has shown extraordinary strength, which is a precious gift that he’ll need on the new challenge beginning today,” Giovannini added.

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, had been on a ventilator in a medically induced coma since the crash.

The hospital would not say if Alex Zanardi was awake or not when transferred to rehab. Zanardi suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class. He was a winner and two-time champion in the CART series who also drove in Formula One and IMSA.

Last month, Pope Francis penned a handwritten letter of encouragement assuring Zanardi and his family of his prayers. The pope praised Zanardi as an example of strength amid adversity.