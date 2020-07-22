Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled an updated 88-page plan Wednesday for the 104th edition of the Indy 500 on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC) that will allow fans at practice and qualifying.

The updated Indy 500 plan will eliminate many ancillary activities, including all race week concerts, the 500 Festival Parade downtown, Legends Day at IMS, the VIP Red Carpet and the Last Row Party.

During a news conference Wednesday, track president Doug Boles said fans will be allowed for practice and qualifying. “In the next week, we’ll mark seats where people can sit and not to sit to make sure they are distanced,” Boles said.

It was announced Tuesday that the track capacity for the race will be limited to roughly 25 percent of the total crowd (which normally is estimated at 300,000 including grandstands, suites and infield). Masks will be mandated indoors and outdoors inside the track, and anyone entering will be screened with a contactless thermometer (those in excess of 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering).

The track hasn’t released an official schedule yet for August. But it’s expected fans will be able to attend Indy 500 practice Aug. 11-14, Indy 500 qualifying Aug. 15-16 with a final Carb Day practice Aug. 21.

The annual local blackout of the Indianapolis 500 also will be lifted, allowing Indiana residents to watch live on NBC.

Here’s the release on the updated Indy 500 practice and qualifying plan for fans from Indianapolis Motor Speedway: