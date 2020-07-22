MotoGP team manager provides update on Marc Marquez’s injury

By Nate Ryan, Jul 22, 2020
The manager for the MotoGP team of Marc Marquez said he “isn’t counting the days” for the eight-time champion’s return from injury.

Marquez underwent successful surgery Tuesday on a fractured right arm that he suffered in a crash in the season opener Sunday. Repsol Honda Team manager Alberto Puig said it was “very important” that doctors found no damage to the radial nerve while attaching a titanium plate to the right humerus.

That has prompted some reports that Marquez could return as early as the next race this Sunday in Jerez, Spain. Team officials have indicated they hope Marc Marquez can return for the Aug. 9 MotoGP grand prix in the Czech Republic, but Puig said the team is prioritizing Marquez’s long-term health over a timetable for his comeback from the injury.

“At this moment, we are not thinking in the timings,” Puig said in an interview (watch the video above). “We have a long relation and a long period to be together with Marc, and what we want is the safety of the rider first. We want him to be strong and fit to secure the next years coming and he can be ready to race at his maximum level.

“Marc will try to come back as soon as possible but from our point of view, from our mentality, we have a lot of respect for this guy, for all of our riders, but in particular, we want that Marc understands his healing is very important for us and for him. And that’s why we’re not going to be counting the days to see when he’s coming back.”

If he can’t race Sunday, the injury will cause Marc Marquez to miss his first MotoGP premier series race after winning six of the past seven championships since entering the circuit in 2013.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t think the guys in the lead can be really proud or happy of winning a title without having the best rider of the world participating in it,” Puig said. “It’s a championship that will not be the same if Marc is not racing for the championship, and I think everybody knows.”

Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham series announces Tony Kanaan as a driver

Superstar Racing Experience Tony Kanaan
Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Nate Ryan, Jul 22, 2020
The Superstar Racing Experience will have Tony Kanaan in the field of its six-race short-track circuit for next year.

The 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion who had expressed interest racing in the SRX series shortly after its July 13 unveiling by co-founders Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, was confirmed Wednesday for its debut season.

Stewart also has said he plans to drive in the series, but SRX has yet to reveal any other drivers, or announce a schedule or tracks. The series’ Twitter account has hinted on Twitter that it has signed five of an expected 12 drivers, including a Canadian.

Besides Kanaan, NASCAR Xfinity and truck series champion Greg Biffle and Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais also have said they’re interested.

Evernham has named Scott Dixon, Juan Pablo Montoya (who could have more time in his schedule with Team Penske scaling back its sports car program next year), Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and IndyCar on NBC analyst Paul Tracy as also on his wish list.

Tossing his name in the Superstar Racing Experience applicant pool via Twitter last week, Tony Kanaan is running a partial schedule of ovals only in IndyCar this season. He hopes to continue running the Indy 500 in future years but said last week he didn’t plan to retire from driving and left the door open to a series such as SRX.

“My idea was to slow down a bit,” Kanaan said. “I can assure you I don’t think I’ll be competing on a full championship again in IndyCar, but I never said I’m going away.”

Stewart and Evernham have compared the Superstar Racing Experience with the International Race of Champions, which matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.