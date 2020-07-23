IMSA entry list Road America
IMSA

IMSA Road America entry list features 32 cars across four divisions

By Nate RyanJul 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are 32 cars on the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entry list at Road America for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend.

The Aug. 2 race (noon ET, NBC) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will feature an increase of three cars from the July 18 race at Sebring International Raceway.

The additional entries are in the GT Daytona class: The No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Roman De Angelis and Ian James; the No. 57 Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 of Alvaro Parente and Misha Goikhberg; and the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s entered in IMSA at Road America

There are eight cars in the DPi class; five in LMP2; six in GTLM and 13 in GTD. Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda are the defending overall winners on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course.

This will be the last race for DragonSpeed’s No. 81 ORECA LMP2 of Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley until the Twelve Hours of Sebring season finale Nov. 12. The team announced Wednesday that it’s reducing its IMSA schedule because it will add a second entry for the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sept. 19-20.

The Aug. 2 event at Road America will mark the third race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race will begin at 12:05 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage will have live flag-to-flag coverage starting at noon ET.

Fans will be allowed to attend Road America for the race weekend, though the garage will be restricted to essential team personnel.

Click here to view the 32 cars entered in the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America.

Marc Marquez cleared for stunning MotoGP comeback after arm surgery

By Nate RyanJul 23, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just two days after surgery on a fractured right arm, defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will be returning for a stunning comeback in Sunday’s second race of the season (7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) after receiving medical clearance, according to the MotoGP site.

Marquez, who was injured during a crash in the July 19 season opener, was declared fit to ride in Sunday’s Andalucia Grand Prix in Jerez, Spain. He passed a fitness test Thursday after arriving at the Circuit de Jerez from Barcelona, where he had successful surgery Tuesday. He is planning to miss practice Friday but will test his condition Saturday in hopes of racing Sunday.

Repsol Honda Team manager Alberto Puig said in a Wednesday interview that Marc Marquez had no nerve damage but declined to give a timetable on the eight-time MotoGP champion returning and said the team was prioritizing the rider’s long-term health. During an interview Thursday, Puig expressed surprise about Marquez’s rapid comeback.

WATCH: How to see Marc Marquez’s return and the rest of the 2020 MotoGP season

“Nobody expected to see him here, clearly,” Puig said (watch the interview above). “When the accident happened, we were very worried. Of course, he had to move to Barcelona for surgery.

“And after surgery, the rider started to feel very well. He started to contact us and said I’m feeling very well. I’m not in so much pain. I can move the arm. The nerve situation, as the doctor informed, was OK.”

Puig said the team originally planned to bring back Marquez in two weeks but now “after what we saw of Marc’s wishes, and after the doctor said today that they declared him fit, we came to an understanding that he will try on Saturday, and depending on how he’s feeling, he will try to race (Sunday).”

MotoGP also said that Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar and Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda also were declared fit to ride. Crutchlow also suffered a fracture during the opening weekend.