There are 32 cars on the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entry list at Road America for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend.

The Aug. 2 race (noon ET, NBC) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will feature an increase of three cars from the July 18 race at Sebring International Raceway.

The additional entries are in the GT Daytona class: The No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Roman De Angelis and Ian James; the No. 57 Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 of Alvaro Parente and Misha Goikhberg; and the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see who’s entered in IMSA at Road America

There are eight cars in the DPi class; five in LMP2; six in GTLM and 13 in GTD. Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda are the defending overall winners on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course.

This will be the last race for DragonSpeed’s No. 81 ORECA LMP2 of Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley until the Twelve Hours of Sebring season finale Nov. 12. The team announced Wednesday that it’s reducing its IMSA schedule because it will add a second entry for the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sept. 19-20.

The Aug. 2 event at Road America will mark the third race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race will begin at 12:05 p.m. ET with coverage on NBC, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage will have live flag-to-flag coverage starting at noon ET.

Fans will be allowed to attend Road America for the race weekend, though the garage will be restricted to essential team personnel.

Click here to view the 32 cars entered in the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America.