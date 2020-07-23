Just two days after surgery on a fractured right arm, defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will be returning for a stunning comeback in Sunday’s second race of the season (7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) after receiving medical clearance, according to the MotoGP site.

Marquez, who was injured during a crash in the July 19 season opener, was declared fit to ride in Sunday’s Andalucia Grand Prix in Jerez, Spain. He passed a fitness test Thursday after arriving at the Circuit de Jerez from Barcelona, where he had successful surgery Tuesday.

Repsol Honda Team manager Alberto Puig said in a Wednesday interview that Marc Marquez had no nerve damage but declined to give a timetable on the eight-time MotoGP champion returning and said the team was prioritizing the rider’s long-term health.

WATCH: How to see Marc Marquez’s return and the rest of the 2020 MotoGP season

“At this moment, we are not thinking in the timings,” Puig said in an interview (watch the video above). “We have a long relation and a long period to be together with Marc, and what we want is the safety of the rider first. We want him to be strong and fit to secure the next years coming and he can be ready to race at his maximum level.

“Marc will try to come back as soon as possible but from our point of view, from our mentality, we have a lot of respect for this guy, for all of our riders, but in particular, we want that Marc understands his healing is very important for us and for him. And that’s why we’re not going to be counting the days to see when he’s coming back.”

MotoGP also said that Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar and Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda also were declared fit to ride. Crutchlow also suffered a fracture during the opening weekend.