Alex Zanardi moved back to intensive care as condition becomes unstable

Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
MILAN — Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was moved back into intensive care Friday after falling into unstable condition, three days after being transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center.

Zanardi was moved Tuesday from a hospital in Siena to the Villa Beretta rehab center in Costa Masnaga, a month after getting seriously injured in a handbike crash.

But the hospital which runs the center said Zanardi has been transferred to the intensive care unit at the San Raffaelle hospital in Milan after his condition became unstable. His son, Niccolo, expressed concern about the ability to communicate with Alex Zanardi and the length of the rehabilitation prior to him falling into unstable condition again.

Zanardi, 53, underwent three delicate surgeries at the Siena hospital to stabilize him and reconstruct his severely damaged face after crashing into an oncoming truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19 during a relay event. He had been on a ventilator in a medically induced coma since the crash.

Zanardi, lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.

Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

He was a winner and two-time champion in the CART series who also drove in Formula One and IMSA.

Last month, Pope Francis penned a handwritten letter of encouragement assuring Zanardi and his family of his prayers. The pope praised Zanardi as an example of strength amid adversity.

F1 cancels 2020 races in United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico

By Nate RyanJul 24, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Formula One officially announced Friday the cancellation of its F1 races in the United States (at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas), Canada, Mexico and Brazil this season.

In a statement, the series said the decision was “due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe.”

Formula One CEO Chase Carey said the series would bring the races back to the schedule in 2021.

The U.S. round for F1 was scheduled for the Oct. 23-25 race weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. In a statement after the F1 cancellation, COTA chairman Bobby Epstein said advance ticket sales deposits for Austin were up nearly 250 percent after a 2019 sellout.

The news comes on the heels of the July 8 announcement that COTA’s MotoGP event also was canceled, leaving the track with no major racing events for this year.

F1 also announced the addition of three new rounds this fall in Germany, Portugal and Italy, bringing the 2021 calendar to 13 races.

The demise of the North and South America races had been expected. Two weeks ago, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said it was unlikely the rounds would happen.

“We’d very much like to race at all those circuits,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, my opinion is it’s probably unlikely we’ll race at any of those venues this year. That’s obviously due to the COVID situation. … Let’s see what happens, but certainly it seems like the spikes in Texas are pretty severe and Brazil and Mexico and Canada a little less so. But if we miss them this year, we certainly look forward to going back to those venues next year.”