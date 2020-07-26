Fabio Quartararo wins from the MotoGP pole again at Jerez

By Nate RyanJul 26, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fabio Quartararo won the Andalucia Grand Prix and swept the second consecutive MotoGP weekend at Circuito de Jerez, scoring maximum points Sunday with the first two wins of his career to start the 2020 season.

It also was a sweep of the podium for Yamaha. Maverick Vinales finished second after a spirited battle in the closing laps with Yamaha MotoGP teammate Valentino Rossi, who took third for his first podium since April 14, 2019 (second at Circuit of The Americas).

Though he led every lap comfortably from the green flag, Quartararo said conditions on the track were treacherous. There was a first-lap crash and multiple mechanical failures as the heat seemed to take its toll.

“I had a few moments during the race,” the Team Petronas SRT rider said after the Andalucia victory gave him dual wins at Jerez. “I feel one of the hardest races of my life.”

Rossi, 41, scored the 199th podium of his storied career.

Quartararo triumphed from the pole a week earlier in becoming the first winning Frenchman in MotoGP’s premier class in more than 20 years.

Marc Marquez was sidelined Sunday at the Andalucia Grand Prix (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images).

He has a 10-point lead on Vinales with his wins after Andalucia heading to the Aug. 9 grand prix at the Automotodrom Brno in the Czech Republic.

That race is expected to include the return of Marc Marquez, the injured defending series champion.

Marquez had been cleared to race Sunday but was decided to skip the race and avoid further injury risk after experiencing pain in practice and qualifying Saturday. The eight-time champion said he immediately would begin training to be ready for the next race.

Marquez’s younger brother and teammate, Alex, finished eighth Sunday for the Repsol Honda Team.

Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo won from the pole position for the second consecutive race in MotoGP (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images),

Indy 500 daily schedules for practice, qualifying, race at the Brickyard

Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Walt Kuhn/IndyCar
By Nate RyanJul 26, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 11 with a five-hour session split between veterans and rookies. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for five-hour sessions each of the next three days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

Fans will be permitted to attend practice and qualifying for the race.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Tuesday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – Garage opens

9 a.m. – Tech inspection

9:30 a.m. – Competition meeting with team managers and rookie drivers

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold): IndyCar veterans 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers 1-4 p.m.

7 p.m. – Garage closes

Wednesday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Garage opens

9 a.m. – Tech inspection

12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

8:30 p.m. – Garage closes

Thursday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. – Garage opens

9 a.m. – Tech inspection

12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

8:30 p.m. – Garage closes

Friday, Aug. 14

8 a.m. – Garage opens

9 a.m. – Tech inspection

12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

5 a.m. – Garage opens

6 a.m. – Tech inspection

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.; NBCSN 5-6 p.m.)

9 p.m. – Garage closes

Sunday, Aug. 16

7 a.m. – Garage opens, tech inspection

10-10:30 a.m. – Last chance practice (NBC Sports Gold)

10:30-11 a.m. – Fast Nine practice (NBC Sports Gold)

12:30-1:45 p.m. – Last Row qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC Coverage begins at 1 p.m.)

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Fast Nine qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

4:15-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

7 a.m. – Garage opens

8 a.m. – Tech inspection

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice

8 p.m. – Garage closes

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10 a.m. — Tech inspection

11:55 a.m. — Cars to pit lane

12:40 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500