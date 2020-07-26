Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.
The track will open Aug. 11 with a five-hour session split between veterans and rookies. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for five-hour sessions each of the next three days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.
There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).
Fans will be permitted to attend practice and qualifying for the race.
Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:
Tuesday, Aug. 11
8 a.m. – Garage opens
9 a.m. – Tech inspection
9:30 a.m. – Competition meeting with team managers and rookie drivers
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold): IndyCar veterans 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers 1-4 p.m.
7 p.m. – Garage closes
Wednesday, Aug. 12
8 a.m. – Garage opens
9 a.m. – Tech inspection
12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)
8:30 p.m. – Garage closes
Thursday, Aug. 13
8 a.m. – Garage opens
9 a.m. – Tech inspection
12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)
8:30 p.m. – Garage closes
Friday, Aug. 14
8 a.m. – Garage opens
9 a.m. – Tech inspection
12:30-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)
Saturday, Aug. 15
5 a.m. – Garage opens
6 a.m. – Tech inspection
8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)
11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.; NBCSN 5-6 p.m.)
9 p.m. – Garage closes
Sunday, Aug. 16
7 a.m. – Garage opens, tech inspection
10-10:30 a.m. – Last chance practice (NBC Sports Gold)
10:30-11 a.m. – Fast Nine practice (NBC Sports Gold)
12:30-1:45 p.m. – Last Row qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC Coverage begins at 1 p.m.)
1:45-2:30 p.m. – Fast Nine qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)
4:15-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)
Friday, Aug. 21
7 a.m. – Garage opens
8 a.m. – Tech inspection
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice
8 p.m. – Garage closes
Sunday, Aug. 23
7 a.m. — Garage opens
10 a.m. — Tech inspection
11:55 a.m. — Cars to pit lane
12:40 p.m. — Cars to the grid
2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines
2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500