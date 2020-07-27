How to watch the Indy 500
Joe Skibinski/IndyCar

How to watch the Indy 500 on NBC

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
After a three-month delay, the world’s biggest motorsports event finally is nearing the green flag, and here’s all the information for how to watch the Indy 500 at 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 23 on NBC.

The 104th running of the race was the first in the event’s history to be postponed. Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, crowds will be limited to 25 percent of Indianapolis Motor Speedway capacity, and fans will be required to wear masks and pass temperature checks on entry.

But the rest of the iconic race will unfold in virtually the same way it has for more than a century. Coverage will be available on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN and NBC.

Here’s how to watch the Indy 500 on NBC Sports (all times are ET):

When and how to watch the Indy 500?

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 23. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The command to start engines will be given at 2:23 p.m., and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

When is Indy 500 qualifying?

Find out who will make and lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 with qualifying Aug. 15-16 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What is the broadcast schedule for the month of August?

NBC Sports will have coverage whenever cars are on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway via NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN or NBC. Here’s the daily schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Aug. 11 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 12 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 13 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 14 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 15 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 15 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Indy 500 qualifying NBC (3-5 p.m.), NBCSN (5-6), NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 16 12:30-1:45 p.m. Last Row qualifying NBC (1 p.m.), NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 16 1:45-2:30 p.m. Fast Nine qualifying NBC, NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 16 4:15-6 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 21 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Carb Day Indy 500 practice NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold
Aug. 23 1 p.m. 104th Indy 500 NBC, NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold

All on-track activity in the NTT IndyCar Series will be featured on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass.

Borg-Warner Trophy
The Borg-Warner Trophy sits in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway pagoda (Chris Owens/IndyCar).

IndyCar cancels Portland, Laguna Seca; adds Mid-Ohio, Gateway, Indy

IndyCar cancels Portland Laguna Seca
Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 27, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series has canceled three races in September at Portland International Raceway and Weather Tech Raceway at Laguna Seca, announcing Monday the expansion to three race doubleheader weekends to fill the gaps this season.

The first will take place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which will add a race Saturday, Aug. 8 race to precede its previously announced Sunday, Aug. 9 event.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway also will add a Saturday, Aug. 29 event to pair with its Sunday, Aug. 30 race. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will play host to an additional race Friday, Oct. 2., adding to its already scheduled Saturday, Oct. 3 event — which now will mark the last of three races conducted this season on the road course layout that includes part of the famed 2.5-mile oval.

All three of the new races will offer limited admission to fans.

In a format similar to Iowa, World Wide Technology Raceway announced the lineups for both races will be set during an Aug. 29 qualifying session with the first lap determining the starting spot for Saturday’s 200-lap race and the second awarding the starting spot for Sunday’s 200-lap race.

IndyCar recently completed consecutive race weekend doubleheaders at Road America and Iowa Speedway that were well-received by teams.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a release. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”

The Grand Prix of Portland on Sept. 13 and the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca doubleheader Sept. 20-21 have been canceled “by mutual decision between the series and promoters” because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IndyCar said it plans to return to both tracks next year. Portland had returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2018 after its most recent Champ Car race in 2007. Laguna Seca was the site of last year’s season finale after last playing host to Champ Car in 2004.

Here’s the release announcing IndyCar canceled its Portland and Laguna Seca races:

INDIANAPOLIS (July 27, 2020) – The NTT IndyCar Series released an updated 2020 race calendar today featuring several modifications.

Three events already scheduled on the series calendar will now become doubleheader weekends, including IndyCar’s upcoming race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Prior to the originally scheduled Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 9, the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series will square off in another championship-points paying event Saturday, Aug. 8.

In addition, the race weekends at World Wide Technology Raceway in August and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in October will become doubleheader weekends. WWTR will feature races Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30. IMS will add a road course race Friday, Oct. 2 before the already scheduled event Saturday, Oct. 3.

“Our race fans have loved the exciting doubleheader action of the NTT IndyCar Series this year at Road America and Iowa Speedway,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said. “We look forward to giving them even more world-class entertainment this season at three of the most exciting racetracks on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar.”

INDYCAR’s race at Portland International Raceway and double-header weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation of both event weekends was a mutual decision between the series and promoters following close consultation and monitoring of the local situation. The series looks forward to returning to both venues in 2021.

The NTT IndyCar Series remains on track to run 14 races in the 2020 season. The full, updated schedule can be found at IndyCar.com/Schedule.