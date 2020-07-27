Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a three-month delay, the world’s biggest motorsports event finally is nearing the green flag, and here’s all the information for how to watch the Indy 500 at 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 23 on NBC.

The 104th running of the race was the first in the event’s history to be postponed. Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, crowds will be limited to 25 percent of Indianapolis Motor Speedway capacity, and fans will be required to wear masks and pass temperature checks on entry.

But the rest of the iconic race will unfold in virtually the same way it has for more than a century. Coverage will be available on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN and NBC.

Here’s how to watch the Indy 500 on NBC Sports (all times are ET):

When and how to watch the Indy 500?

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 23. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The command to start engines will be given at 2:23 p.m., and the green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

When is Indy 500 qualifying?

Find out who will make and lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 with qualifying Aug. 15-16 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What is the broadcast schedule for the month of August?

NBC Sports will have coverage whenever cars are on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway via NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN or NBC. Here’s the daily schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Aug. 11 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold Aug. 12 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold Aug. 13 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold Aug. 14 12:30-5:30 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold Aug. 15 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 practice NBC Sports Gold Aug. 15 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Indy 500 qualifying NBC (3-5 p.m.), NBCSN (5-6), NBC Sports Gold Aug. 16 12:30-1:45 p.m. Last Row qualifying NBC (1 p.m.), NBC Sports Gold Aug. 16 1:45-2:30 p.m. Fast Nine qualifying NBC, NBC Sports Gold Aug. 16 4:15-6 p.m. Indy 500 practice NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold Aug. 21 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Carb Day Indy 500 practice NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold Aug. 23 1 p.m. 104th Indy 500 NBC, NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold

All on-track activity in the NTT IndyCar Series will be featured on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass.