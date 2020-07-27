IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

By Mary OmatigaJul 27, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finally began in June after a pause of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the revised IndyCar Series 2020 schedule, whose dates, times and venues are subject to change.

The series has a few weeks off before their next races on Aug. 8-9 at Mid-Ohio, one of three doubleheader race weekends that were expanded after the cancellation of the Portland and Laguna Seca events.

Chip Ganassi Racing has won the first four races of the 2020 season with drivers Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist. Dixon opened the season with consecutive wins at Texas, Indianapolis (road course), and Race #1 at Road America last Saturday. Rosenqvist won Race #2 at Road America the following day, earning his first IndyCar victory.

IndyCar Series 2020 schedule & how to watch (all times EST)

Aug. 8 – Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Time: 2:30 P.M.
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Aug. 9 – Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Time: 1:30 P.M.
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 23 – 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Time: 1 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

(For more info on the Indy 500, click here)

Aug. 29 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 7 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 30 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Oct. 2 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 3:50 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: NBC Sports app

Oct. 3 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 3:50 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: NBC Sports app

Oct. 25 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Time: 2:30
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

PAST RESULTS for IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule

Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Date: June 6
Winner: Scott Dixon

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: July 4
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 1

Date: July 11
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 2

Date: July 12
Winner: Felix Rosenqvist

July 17 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 1

Date: July 17
Winner: Simon Pagenaud

July 18 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2

Date: July 18
Winner: Josef Newgarden

By Nate RyanJul 28, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson made his long-awaited IndyCar test debut Tuesday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who has been angling for an IndyCar ride since attending the NTT Series’ preseason test at Austin, Texas, posted social media photos Tuesday from the Brickyard with the No. 10 Dallara-Honda normally driven by Felix Rosenqvist

Johnson initially was slated to test a Dallara-Chevrolet with Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports three months ago at Barber Motorsports Park, but the April 6 session was scrubbed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after he had been fitted for a seat at the team’s Indianapolis shop.

He had been scheduled to drive July 8 with Ganassi at IMS before he tested positive for COVID-19. He since was cleared for a return to NASCAR by two negative tests after missing one Cup race.

Johnson also has been updating the IG Story on his Instagram account (@jimmiejohnson) with video from the test.

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull, who has overseen Johnson’s test, posted a photo of Johnson consulting with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon in a Ganassi hauler. Hull also tweeted that Johnson said after his first laps around the road course that it had been his dream to be an IndyCar driver, and the test lit his fire.

Dixon, who won the first three races of the 2020 season and leads the points standings for Ganassi this season, attended the test as a sounding board for Johnson.

Johnson, who is retiring from full-time racing in NASCAR after the 2020 season, has said he would be open to racing on road and street courses in IndyCar next season with a preference for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. He also opened the door to possibly racing the Indianapolis 500 after evaluating the recent performance of the aeroscreen in IndyCar.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said recently that Arrow McLaren SP also remains interested in Johnson despite the test with Ganassi.