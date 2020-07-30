Sergio Perez will miss Sunday’s British Grand Prix after becoming the first Formula One driver to test positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
F1 announced the news Thursday a few hours after disclosing that Perez was retested because of an inconclusive first test.
F1 said Racing Point would announce a replacement for Perez “in due course.”
According to multiple reports, Mercedes reserve test drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez would be available to replace Perez Sunday in the Pirelli British Grand Prix.
In a statement, Racing Point said “Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport. The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon.”
BREAKING: Sergio Perez will not take part in this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19
He is self-isolating
The FIA said in a statement that “a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”
Perez, 30, has finished a career-best second twice (at Malaysia and Monza in 2012) over 179 starts during an F1 career that began in 2011 with Sauber F1. Sergio Perez will miss his first race since 2014 because of his positive result for COVID-19.
The Mexican driver, who also has been with McLaren and Force India, has finished sixth, sixth and seventh in the first three races of the 2020 season. Perez recently said he has a long-term contract with Racing Point beyond this season.
F1 has released reports on its COVID-19 testing every Friday. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has praised the program and said he was warned for hugging driver Lando Norris after a third-place finish in the July 5 season opener at Austria.
“I don’t know exactly what every other racing series is doing, so it would be difficult for me to say they’re doing it right or wrong,” Brown said. “All I can really do is speak to what Formula One is doing, and they’re doing an unbelievable job.”
In order to enter the track, any F1 personnel (which includes drivers and team members) must have a negative COVID-19 test. Private testing was used ahead of those traveling to Austria. After entering the track, personnel are tested every five days with private medical teams at events along with extra screening.