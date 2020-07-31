IMSA Road America schedule
IMSA

IMSA at Road America this weekend: How to watch, schedules, TV info

By Nate RyanJul 31, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

IMSA returns to the track this weekend at Road America with a three-day schedule of its premier WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Sunday at noon ET, NBC) and the Porsche GT3 Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge support series.

The No. 55 Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell is the defending overall race winner, nipping the No. 6 Acura of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya by 0.227 seconds last season.

Through three races this season, the No. 10 Cadillac of Renger van der Zende and Ryan Briscoe is tied with the No. 77 Mazda of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez atop the DPi standings with 92 points.

POINTS AFTER SEBRING: Click here for the standings

Other class leaders: Patrick Kelly and Spencer Pigot in LMP2; the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor ranks first in GTLM and Jack Hawksworth, who has won the past two rounds in GTD with Aaron Telitz.

Here are the details for IMSA this weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America

TV: Sunday at noon, NBC

STREAM: NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 31 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sunday at Road America

IMSA Road America weekend schedule

Friday

5:35-6:35 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday

9:55-11:10 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m. — Prototype Challenge

1:40 p.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 1

2:50 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

4:45 p.m. — Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120

Sunday

10 a.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race

F1’s pandemic pause might extend Lewis Hamilton’s career ‘2 to 3 years’

Lewis Hamilton driving career
MARIO RENZI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 30, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SILVERSTONE, England — The pandemic-enforced break from Formula One could prolong the driving career of Lewis Hamilton.

“The COVID-19 lockdown, whilst it was a negative, in some ways it gave a lot of life, a lot of energy to focus on some other things,” Hamilton, 35, said Thursday, “and that time off was a bit of breathing space, and provided a bit of energy to perhaps go longer.”

How much longer for the six-time world champion, who is in his 14th season?

“Ultimately I want to be able to perform at the level I am right now but there is a point at which the physicality and the mental side can tail off,” he said. “I’ve no divine right to be here. My goal is to continue to deliver for as long as I can. So I do see myself going for at least another two or three years.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes contract is due to expire in five months.

“I want to earn my position here,” Hamilton said, “and I feel like every year that is not a given just because I’ve world championships under my belt.”

He heads into the British Grand Prix on Sunday as the favorite to win at his home circuit of Silverstone for a seventh time but for the first time without any fans there to cheer him because of the pandemic. The race is the fourth in a championship that should have begun in March. The coronavirus has hit the Silverstone race with Sergio Perez forced out after testing positive on Thursday.

The bid by Lewis Hamilton for a record-equalling seventh world championship in his driving career – to match Michael Schumacher – has been playing out against the backdrop of his personal fight against racism.

After dominating the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton then accused Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Romain Grosjean of failing to convince the grid to be united in kneeling before the race.

Grosjean spoke to Hamilton for 45 minutes Tuesday, saying that he wanted to provide a voice for as many as eight drivers who were opposed to the anti-racism stance. But he also apologized to Hamilton for indicating that it might have been the wrong call.

“Romain originally reached out to me and we had a great conversation,” Hamilton said. “We learned we had more in common than we perhaps thought. He is clearly a caring person. It’s not easy for anybody to admit they’re wrong. And that’s a great first step.

“We’re really working towards the same end goal so I really appreciate that from Romain. And that’s really what it is going to take from all of us; open up our minds, don’t put barriers up, don’t be defensive, be open-minded. Acknowledging that there is an issue is sometimes the first step and then work towards making it better.”

Hamilton also has been in dialogue with F1 chairman Chase Carey and FIA president Jean Todt this week. The pit lane will open 10 minutes earlier than normal on Sunday to allow the drivers time for a more organized demonstration against racism ahead of the race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc are among those drivers who have stood rather than taking a knee.

“Everybody has their own way of expressing it,” Verstappen said. “We are all united in fighting racism and that is the most important thing. It is not about taking a knee or not taking a knee because that is not going to solve the issue.”