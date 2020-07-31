Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

John Force Racing will sit out for the remainder of the 2020 NHRA season

By Nate RyanJul 31, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
After skipping the past two rounds since the NHRA restarted its season, John Force Racing announced Friday that it’s out for the remainder of the 2020 schedule.

In a statement from the team, founder and owner John Force said the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on his team made it impossible to continue.

“We had to make cuts everywhere,” said Force, the winningest driver in NHRA history. “We ran numbers over and over. In our contracts with sponsors, we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it, I couldn’t deliver on those commitments. It just wasn’t fair to them.

“The impact of not being able to deliver on these commitments makes sitting out the rest of the 2020 season the right thing to do. No matter how I looked at it, no matter how much I personally invested, I couldn’t make it.”

The 16-time Funny Car champion said the four-car team, which also includes drivers Robert Hight, Brittany Force and Austin Prock, would return “stronger than ever” next season. Force said he was “really heartbroken” missing the season, but that his team would have shut down if it tried to compete this year.

“I made the decision to live to fight another day,” Force said in the release. “We can’t fight now, we can’t race right now, but with what I have, with the help of my sponsors and my own personal money, I can maintain. I have to protect my family, my employees, my teams and my sponsors. What I built was a team that could win. All I have to do is get to next year.”

Force’s team is one of many in drag racing battered by the pandemic, which also has led to salary cuts and furloughs at NHRA.

There are 12 events remaining in the NHRA’s season, which concludes in November. The next race is the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9 at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s the release from John Force Racing:

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (July 31, 2020) – After four months of postponement and ever-changing scenarios, NHRA went forward with a revised Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule that restarted with two-consecutive races at the storied Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis in Indiana. Sixteen-time Funny Car world champion and NHRA legend John Force sidelined his four-car team for the restart of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. The driver of the PEAK BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro SS announced today that John Force Racing will remain parked for the 2020 season in order to come back at championship caliber.

“When I first got into racing, I always had a love for cars, I loved the camaraderie of the team, I loved the competition. As I evolved, I realized what it took to become a winner. It took money and that’s when I started chasing corporate America. I had no personal wealth, I had to find sponsors to get me the crew chiefs I needed to win,” said Force, owner and CEO of John Force Racing. “As the winning happened, I found a new love. The fans. The fans are what kept me motivated and made me never ever think anything would come to an end. Even in the hardest of times, I call them crossroads, I got through it with the help of the fans and my sponsors. I went from a one car team to a multi-car team, to having machine shops, chassis shops and paint shops and the technology to win.

“Suddenly, the virus hit, and it changed the world. Robert Hight, President of the company, and I got back from Gainesville and we started working on a plan, we had to reset John Force Racing. Everyone was having to adapt. We had to make cuts everywhere. We ran numbers over and over. In our contracts with sponsors we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it I couldn’t deliver on those commitments. It just wasn’t fair to them,” continued Force. “The impact of not being able to deliver on these commitments makes sitting out the rest of the 2020 season the right thing to do. No matter how I looked at it, no matter how much I personally invested, I couldn’t make it.

“At that point, I made the decision to ‘live to fight another day.’ We can’t fight now, we can’t race right now, but with what I have, with the help of my sponsors and my own personal money, I can maintain. I have to protect my family, my employees, my teams and my sponsors. What I built was a team that could win. All I have to do is get to next year. It will look different, but I have all my department leads and my sponsors, Auto Club, Chevrolet, PEAK, Monster, Frank Tiegs owner of Flav-R-Pac and Montana Brand, Cornwell Tools, Parker Store, Baldwin Filters, they’re all supportive,” said Force.

“What I’m saying is that I’m going to prepare to come back next year stronger than ever. Watching all the people that went racing, NHRA, the track, Safety Safari, TV, the media, all the winners, all the teams, thank you for racing and keeping the sport alive. I am really heartbroken I’m not out there. If I had stayed and raced, I couldn’t come back. If I step back now, I can. I want to be with all of you again and I want to be competitive. We will continue to support all our sponsors, doing their promotions as planned and stay relevant on social media for the fans; we are going to continue to build race cars, as we always have, build engines, mount bodies, parts and do everything we can because we are open for business in Indy and California,” concluded Force.

MotoGP cancels three races, adds new venue for season finale

MotoGP schedule update
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 31, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Three more MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia were canceled Friday because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the series’ schedule update also includes another grand prix in Europe as its season finale Nov. 20-22.

Further details on the host venue will be confirmed by Aug. 10.

The updated calendar for MotoGP will include 15 events this season.

MotoGP said its contract for the Thailand event has been extended until at least 2026, and it’s working with Argentina and Malaysia promoters on dates for the 2021 season.

Here’s the release from on the MotoGP schedule update:

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the events to be confirmed.

However, it can now be revealed that an additional Grand Prix is to be added to the 2020 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar. After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale. Further details on the host venue will be confirmed on Monday the 10th of August.

In addition, a new agreement has been reached with the promoters of the Thai GP that confirms Chang International Circuit will remain on the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar until at least 2026. The racing in Buriram has been incredible since the venue joined the calendar in 2018, with the unique final corner never failing to deliver a thrill. Although the event will sadly not take place in 2020, MotoGP:tm: can now look forward to many more years of spectacular battles at one of the flagship motorsport venues in Asia.

Furthermore, Dorna has already begun working with the Promoters of Argentina and Malaysian GPs to define possible dates to propose to the FIM for the events in 2021, with plans in place to welcome fans back to the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo and Sepang International Circuit, respectively.

The Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo first joined the MotoGP™ calendar in 2014 and has put on a vibrant Grand Prix every year since. The grandstands are always packed as fans travel to the venue from across Latin America, with Argentinians joined by crowds from Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and more.

Sepang International Circuit is the longest serving venue of the three and first hosted MotoGP™ in 1999. A true world leader then as now, the track is one of the longest and most challenging of the season, staging some all-time classic races. Sepang also serves up a unique experience for fans sat in the iconic grandstand complex along the main straight and into the final corner, putting spectators into the heart of the action, surrounded by the sound of MotoGP™ at full throttle.

FIM President Jorge Viegas: “I would like to thank Dorna, all the teams, the national federations and local organisers for enabling us to get back on track. In doing so, we adapt every day and we will have a very complete and competitive FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2020. The location of the 15th Grand Prix will be announced soon, and we will be back – stronger than ever!”

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar. The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport. However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026. We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding.”