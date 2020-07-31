Nico Hulkenberg replacing Sergio Perez
Frank Augstein/Pool via Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez with Racing Point at British GP

Associated PressJul 31, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
SILVERSTONE, England — Nico Hulkenberg made an unexpected return Friday to Formula One, replacing Sergio Perez after the Racing Point driver tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hulkenberg, 32, lost his seat at Renault for this season so was available when Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer made the call.

Just in time.

“One, we had to find him, and then we had to get him to England, then we needed a super licence and then we needed a negative virus test,” Szafnauer said. “So a lot of things had to happen, and it came together with about 15 minutes to go.”

The German was immediately back in action for the first time since November, finishing ninth in first practice on Friday at Silverstone, where no fans are attending because of the pandemic restrictions.

In the second practice, Hulkenberg improved to seventh in a session that was led by his Racing Point teammate, Lance Stroll.

After finishing fourth two weeks ago at the Hungarian GP, Stroll was 0.09 seconds ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon (who later crashed). Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Hulkenberg said he got the call to be at Silverstone while he was on his way to the Nurburgring for another racing project.

“That was less than 24 hours ago, so it feels a bit surreal for me right now, but I like a good challenge, and this is certainly one,” Hulkenberg said. “It’s obviously a difficult situation for Racing Point and Checo. He’s a buddy of mine, an old teammate, and I wish him a speedy recovery. I’ll step in and try do the best I can for the team.”

It will be Hulkenberg’s 178th Grand Prix.

“Having to find a replacement for Sergio at short notice is no easy task,” Szafnauer said, “but in Nico we’ve got a fantastic supersub who the team knows very well. He’s certainly being thrown in at the deep end, but he’s a fast learner and I’m sure he will get up to speed quickly.”

Perez believes he picked up the virus on a trip home to Mexico between the Hungarian and British races to visit his mother after she had an accident.

He tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and has to go into isolation that also should rule him out of next week’s race at Silverstone.

“I’m extremely sad – definitely one of the saddest days in my career,” Perez said. “The amount of preparation we put into this weekend to be 100% ready, I knew I had a great car underneath me, that the team had done a fantastic job.”

Reporting no symptoms of the virus, Perez said it was a reminder how vulnerable everyone is to becoming infected.

“After Hungary I took a private plane to Mexico to see my mum for two days because she had a big accident. So as soon as she left hospital I was able to see her,” he said. “Then I came back to Europe, same way, with all the protocols in place. And I just got it, I don’t know from where.”

MotoGP cancels three races, adds new venue for season finale

MotoGP schedule update
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 31, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Three more MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia were canceled Friday because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the series’ schedule update also includes another grand prix in Europe as its season finale Nov. 20-22.

Further details on the host venue will be confirmed by Aug. 10.

The updated calendar for MotoGP will include 15 events this season.

MotoGP said its contract for the Thailand event has been extended until at least 2026, and it’s working with Argentina and Malaysia promoters on dates for the 2021 season.

Here’s the release from on the MotoGP schedule update:

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the events to be confirmed.

However, it can now be revealed that an additional Grand Prix is to be added to the 2020 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar. After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale. Further details on the host venue will be confirmed on Monday the 10th of August.

In addition, a new agreement has been reached with the promoters of the Thai GP that confirms Chang International Circuit will remain on the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar until at least 2026. The racing in Buriram has been incredible since the venue joined the calendar in 2018, with the unique final corner never failing to deliver a thrill. Although the event will sadly not take place in 2020, MotoGP:tm: can now look forward to many more years of spectacular battles at one of the flagship motorsport venues in Asia.

Furthermore, Dorna has already begun working with the Promoters of Argentina and Malaysian GPs to define possible dates to propose to the FIM for the events in 2021, with plans in place to welcome fans back to the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo and Sepang International Circuit, respectively.

The Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo first joined the MotoGP™ calendar in 2014 and has put on a vibrant Grand Prix every year since. The grandstands are always packed as fans travel to the venue from across Latin America, with Argentinians joined by crowds from Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and more.

Sepang International Circuit is the longest serving venue of the three and first hosted MotoGP™ in 1999. A true world leader then as now, the track is one of the longest and most challenging of the season, staging some all-time classic races. Sepang also serves up a unique experience for fans sat in the iconic grandstand complex along the main straight and into the final corner, putting spectators into the heart of the action, surrounded by the sound of MotoGP™ at full throttle.

FIM President Jorge Viegas: “I would like to thank Dorna, all the teams, the national federations and local organisers for enabling us to get back on track. In doing so, we adapt every day and we will have a very complete and competitive FIM MotoGP World Championship in 2020. The location of the 15th Grand Prix will be announced soon, and we will be back – stronger than ever!”

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they will be very much missed on the 2020 calendar. The passion of the fans who often travel across continents to enjoy MotoGP with us in Termas de Rio Hondo, Buriram and Sepang is incredible, creating as they do such an incredible atmosphere and welcome for the sport. However, we are delighted to add another Grand Prix in Europe to the 2020 calendar, and reveal our new agreement that will see MotoGP racing in Thailand and Buriram until at least 2026. We are very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding.”