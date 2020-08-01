IMSA Roval Road Atlanta
Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

IMSA will move races to Road Atlanta, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Nate RyanAug 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

IMSA modified its 2020 schedule Saturday, announcing new race dates at Road Atlanta and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The six-hour WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sept. 6 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will replace the previously scheduled event at Watkins Glen International. A four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race will be held at the track Sept. 5.

The Roval will play host to the GTLM and GTD classes Oct. 9-10 (with practice Friday and a 100-minute race Saturday) ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series racing in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Oct. 11.

IMSA FUTURE: President John Doonan addresses several hot topics

The GTLM and GTD classes had been scheduled to race Sept. 12 at Lime Rock Park. Both Connecticut and New York have quarantine restrictions because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that would have made the races at Watkins Glen and Lime Rock logistically impossible for IMSA and its teams.

In a statement, Watkins Glen said its IMSA races being moved were “a result of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the state of New York.”

The Roval will mark the first time IMSA and NASCAR have shared a track on a race weekend in six years.

“When Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith first envisioned the Roval, part of that vision included bringing new series to the track in addition to our classic NASCAR Cup Series events,” Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter said in a release. “We look forward to working in partnership with IMSA to provide a unique perspective to race fans and a one-of-a-kind challenge to the drivers who will be tasked with tackling this technically innovative course.”

Here’s the release from IMSA:

IMSA today announced realignment to upcoming dates on its 2020 schedule, which includes shifting of the Labor Day Weekend six-hour race from Watkins Glen International to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and the GT-only event from Lime Rock Park to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will host the six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on Sunday, Sept. 6, with three other IMSA-sanctioned series that all were previously scheduled to compete at Watkins Glen also moving to Michelin Raceway that weekend. A four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, with doubleheader races for both the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races also planned for the weekend.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will host the WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes in a 100-minute race as part of the NASCAR event weekend, Oct. 9-10, at the facility. This event will replace the Lime Rock Park race previously scheduled for Sept. 11-12.

Michelin Pilot Challenge, which also was scheduled to race at Lime Rock Park, instead will have a doubleheader of two-hour races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on the weekend of Sept. 25-27. The GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama will have three events per weekend at Mid-Ohio and the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 14-17.

IMSA continues to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidelines which may make additional schedule revisions appropriate in the coming weeks. Current Provisional IMSA schedules follow below.

IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

By Mary OmatigaAug 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finally began in June after a pause of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the latest revision of the IndyCar Series 2020 schedule with dates, times and venues subject to change.

The series currently is off until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC) with the postponement of the Aug. 8-9 race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to September or October.

Just five days earlier, Mid-Ohio had been announced as one of three tracks to expand to doubleheader race weekends after the cancellation of the Portland and Laguna Seca events.

Chip Ganassi Racing won the first four races of the 2020 season with drivers Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist.

Dixon opened the season with consecutive wins at Texas, Indianapolis (road course), and Race #1 at Road America last Saturday. Rosenqvist won Race #2 at Road America the following day, earning his first IndyCar victory.

Team Penske swept the next two races July 18-19 at Iowa Speedway with victories by Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden.

IndyCar Series 2020 schedule & how to watch (all times EST)

(NOTE: Mid-Ohio’s Aug. 8-9 race weekend has been postponed to September or October)

Aug. 23 – 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Time: 1 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

(For more info on the Indy 500, click here)

Aug. 29 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 30 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Oct. 2 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: TBD
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: TBD

Oct. 3 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 3:50 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: NBC Sports app

Oct. 25 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Time: 2:30
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

PAST RESULTS for IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule

Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Date: June 6
Winner: Scott Dixon

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: July 4
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 1

Date: July 11
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 2

Date: July 12
Winner: Felix Rosenqvist

July 17 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 1

Date: July 17
Winner: Simon Pagenaud

July 18 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2

Date: July 18
Winner: Josef Newgarden

Watch IndyCar video here. See more on the IndyCar Series 2020 schedule here.