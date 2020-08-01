Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than a week after the NTT IndyCar Series added a second race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the track abruptly announced Saturday that its race weekend has been postponed.

In a release, the track said the races would be moved to “a date to be determined in September or October.” The Mid-Ohio statement attributed the reason for the postponement to “communication with local health officials given the current environment” in an apparent reference to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last Monday, IndyCar announced a Saturday, Aug. 8 race as part of The Honda Indy 200 in the wake of the cancellations of races at Portland and Laguna Seca.

The next race on the IndyCar schedule now will be the Indianapolis 500, which will take place Sunday, Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC). Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to open for practice Aug. 11.

IndyCar currently has no races scheduled in September with a four-week gap between the race weekend doubleheader Aug. 29-30 at World Wide Technology Raceway and the Oct. 2-3 races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Feel terrible for fans. I firmly believe this isn’t cancelled, just postponed. I wouldn’t be lying if I said a @Mid_Ohio double header end of September sounded nicer weather wise than August anyways https://t.co/9bK57wgC0J pic.twitter.com/nFd7VJezoT — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) August 1, 2020

