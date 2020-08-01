IndyCar Mid-Ohio postponed
IndyCar doubleheader race weekend Aug. 8-9 at Mid-Ohio postponed

By Nate RyanAug 1, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Less than a week after the NTT IndyCar Series added a second race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the track abruptly announced Saturday that its race weekend has been postponed.

In a release, the track said the races would be moved to “a date to be determined in September or October.” The Mid-Ohio statement attributed the reason for the postponement to “communication with local health officials given the current environment” in an apparent reference to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last Monday, IndyCar announced a Saturday, Aug. 8 race as part of The Honda Indy 200 in the wake of the cancellations of races at Portland and Laguna Seca.

The next race on the IndyCar schedule now will be the Indianapolis 500, which will take place Sunday, Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC). Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to open for practice Aug. 11.

IndyCar currently has no races scheduled in September with a four-week gap between the race weekend doubleheader Aug. 29-30 at World Wide Technology Raceway and the Oct. 2-3 races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Here’s the release Saturday from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on IndyCar being postponed:

LEXINGTON, Ohio (August 1, 2020) – IndyCar and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7-9 until a date to be determined in September or October. This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment.

Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available. Visit midohio.com for ongoing updates.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.

IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

By Mary OmatigaAug 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finally began in June after a pause of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the latest revision of the IndyCar Series 2020 schedule with dates, times and venues subject to change.

The series currently is off until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC) with the postponement of the Aug. 8-9 race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to September or October.

Just five days earlier, Mid-Ohio had been announced as one of three tracks to expand to doubleheader race weekends after the cancellation of the Portland and Laguna Seca events.

Chip Ganassi Racing won the first four races of the 2020 season with drivers Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist.

Dixon opened the season with consecutive wins at Texas, Indianapolis (road course), and Race #1 at Road America last Saturday. Rosenqvist won Race #2 at Road America the following day, earning his first IndyCar victory.

Team Penske swept the next two races July 18-19 at Iowa Speedway with victories by Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden.

IndyCar Series 2020 schedule & how to watch (all times EST)

(NOTE: Mid-Ohio’s Aug. 8-9 race weekend has been postponed to September or October)

Aug. 23 – 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Time: 1 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

(For more info on the Indy 500, click here)

Aug. 29 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 30 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Oct. 2 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: TBD
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: TBD

Oct. 3 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 3:50 P.M.
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
TV/Stream info: NBC Sports app

Oct. 25 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Time: 2:30
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg
TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

PAST RESULTS for IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule

Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Date: June 6
Winner: Scott Dixon

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: July 4
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 1

Date: July 11
Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 2

Date: July 12
Winner: Felix Rosenqvist

July 17 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 1

Date: July 17
Winner: Simon Pagenaud

July 18 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2

Date: July 18
Winner: Josef Newgarden

