IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule: Times, TV channels, stream info and tracks

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finally began in June after a pause of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the latest revision of the IndyCar Series 2020 schedule with dates, times and venues subject to change.

The series currently is off until the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC) with the postponement of the Aug. 8-9 race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to September or October.

Just five days earlier, Mid-Ohio had been announced as one of three tracks to expand to doubleheader race weekends after the cancellation of the Portland and Laguna Seca events.

Chip Ganassi Racing won the first four races of the 2020 season with drivers Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist.

Dixon opened the season with consecutive wins at Texas, Indianapolis (road course), and Race #1 at Road America last Saturday. Rosenqvist won Race #2 at Road America the following day, earning his first IndyCar victory.

Team Penske swept the next two races July 18-19 at Iowa Speedway with victories by Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden.

IndyCar Series 2020 schedule & how to watch (all times EST)

(NOTE: Mid-Ohio’s Aug. 8-9 race weekend has been postponed to September or October)

Aug. 23 – 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Time: 1 P.M.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

(For more info on the Indy 500, click here)

Aug. 29 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Aug. 30 – Bommarito Automotive Group 250

Time: 3 P.M.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

TV/Stream info: NBCSN, NBC Sports app

Oct. 2 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: TBD

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

TV/Stream info: TBD

Oct. 3 – IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix

Time: 3:50 P.M.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

TV/Stream info: NBC Sports app

Oct. 25 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Time: 2:30

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg

TV/Stream info: NBC, NBC Sports app

PAST RESULTS for IndyCar Series 2020 Schedule

Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Date: June 6

Winner: Scott Dixon

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: July 4

Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 1

Date: July 11

Winner: Scott Dixon

REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Race 2

Date: July 12

Winner: Felix Rosenqvist

July 17 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 1

Date: July 17

Winner: Simon Pagenaud

July 18 – Iowa IndyCar 250s, Race 2

Date: July 18

Winner: Josef Newgarden

