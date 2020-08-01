Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson celebrated his 28th birthday Friday night by remaining unbeaten in his past seven starts in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson led the final 18 laps at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, for his 12th victory in 18 starts with the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart. He has won the past six races in the series and the last seven he’s entered.

Larson led the final 18 laps after taking first from pole-sitter Cory Eliason to extend a streak of perfection in the series for Paul Silver’s No. 57 that has lasted more than three weeks.

LARSON ON NASCAR: ‘I’d love an opportunity if it came’

“I’m really looking forward the rest of the weekend,” said Larson, who will go for his third win in as many nights in the series Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

Larson already has multiple victories at Knoxville this season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Two for two on the weekend! Kyle Larson wins @34Raceway! #OlliesAllStars pic.twitter.com/xHc0bFVFlg — Ollie's Bargain Outlet ASCoC (@ASCoC) August 1, 2020

The Elk Grove, California, driver’s winning streak in the All Star Circuit began July 10 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Ohio. Larson (who skipped the series’ July 11 race) also has victories at Sharon Speedway (July 12), Williams Grove Speedway (July 17), Port Royal Speedway (July 18-19), Plymouth Dirt Track (July 30) and 34 Raceway (July 31).

Since the beginning of June, Larson has 22 victories in 36 starts with a worst finish of sixth while barnstorming through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and several other states to race in various sprint car series and some USAC midget events.

Larson earned $26,000 for his All Star Circuit of Champions victory Thursday at Plymouth Dirt Track in Wisconsin.