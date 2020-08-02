IMSA: Helio Castroneves makes late pass in rain to win at Road America

By Nate Ryan, Aug 2, 2020
Helio Castroneves took the lead from Renger Van der Zande with just more than 5 minutes remaining Sunday to win a rain-plagued IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America, which featured a wild finish among its class winners.

The skies opened up for much of the two-hour, 40-minute race, leading to a 21-minute red flag and a full-course yellow flag for 22 minutes.

The race still was restarted with seven and a half minutes remaining, and Van der Zande’s No. 10 Cadillac took the lead as Oliver Jarvis’ No. 77 Mazda pitted for rain tires.

But Castroneves, whose No. 7 Team Penske Acura started on the pole position with co-driver Ricky Taylor, pounced a couple of minutes later.

There was also was a late lead change in the GTLM class as John Edwards’ No. 24 BMW spun from first on the final lap, handing the victory to the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and co-driver Jordan Taylor.

In the GTD class, Townsend Bell and Mario Farnbacher traded the lead twice over the final three laps before Bell took the checkered flag in the No. 12 Lexus, giving AIM Vasser Sullvan its third consecutive victory.

In LMP2, Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley scored their second victory in the No. 81 ORECA for DragonSpeed.

IMSA results, points, stats package after Sunday at Road America

By Nate Ryan, Aug 2, 2020
Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor delivered Team Penske’s first victory this season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, winning at Road America from the pole position Sunday and moving up to sixth in points after finishing no better than seventh in the first three races this season.

The Team Penske No. 7 Acura DPi led a race-high 48  of 63 laps, including the final four after Castroneves seized a restart to take first from Renger van der Zande, who finished second with Ryan Briscoe in the No. 10 Cadillac DPi.

Other class winners at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course were the No. 81 ORECA LMP2 07 of Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley in LMP2, the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in GTLM and the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 of Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America:

POINTS: In the DPi standings, the No. 10 Cadillac of Briscoe and van der Zande leads by six points (124-118) over the No. 5 Cadillac of Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais.

The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor leads the GTLM standings with 130 points, 10 more than the No. 912 Porsche of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

In GTD, the No. 12 Lexus of Bell and Montecalvo moved into the lead by four points (121-117) over AIM Vasser Sullivan teammates Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Lexus.

The No. 38 of Performance Tech Motorsport leads in LMP2.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes will race Aug. 21-22 at Virginia International Raceway.