Helio Castroneves took the lead from Renger Van der Zande with just more than 5 minutes remaining Sunday to win a rain-plagued IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America, which featured a wild finish among its class winners.

The skies opened up for much of the two-hour, 40-minute race, leading to a 21-minute red flag and a full-course yellow flag for 22 minutes.

The race still was restarted with seven and a half minutes remaining, and Van der Zande’s No. 10 Cadillac took the lead as Oliver Jarvis’ No. 77 Mazda pitted for rain tires.

But Castroneves, whose No. 7 Team Penske Acura started on the pole position with co-driver Ricky Taylor, pounced a couple of minutes later.

There was also was a late lead change in the GTLM class as John Edwards’ No. 24 BMW spun from first on the final lap, handing the victory to the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and co-driver Jordan Taylor.

In the GTD class, Townsend Bell and Mario Farnbacher traded the lead twice over the final three laps before Bell took the checkered flag in the No. 12 Lexus, giving AIM Vasser Sullvan its third consecutive victory.

In LMP2, Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley scored their second victory in the No. 81 ORECA for DragonSpeed.

