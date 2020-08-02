IMSA Road America schedule
IMSA

IMSA at Road America today: How to watch, schedules, TV and stream info

By Nate RyanAug 2, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
IMSA returns to the track this weekend at Road America with a three-day schedule of its premier WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Sunday at noon ET, NBC) and the Porsche GT3 Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge support series.

The No. 55 Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell is the defending overall race winner, nipping the No. 6 Acura of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya by 0.227 seconds last season.

Through three races this season, the No. 10 Cadillac of Renger van der Zende and Ryan Briscoe is tied with the No. 77 Mazda of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez atop the DPi standings with 92 points.

Other class leaders: Patrick Kelly and Spencer Pigot in LMP2; the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor ranks first in GTLM and Jack Hawksworth, who has won the past two rounds in GTD with Aaron Telitz.

Here are the details for IMSA this weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America

TV: Sunday at noon, NBC

STREAM: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 31 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sunday at Road America

IMSA Road America weekend schedule

Friday

5:35-6:35 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday

9:55-11:10 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m. — Prototype Challenge

1:40 p.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 1

2:50 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

4:45 p.m. — Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120

Sunday

10 a.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race

By Nate RyanAug 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
IMSA modified its 2020 schedule Saturday, announcing new race dates at Road Atlanta and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The six-hour WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sept. 6 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will replace the previously scheduled event at Watkins Glen International. A four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race will be held at the track Sept. 5.

The Roval will play host to the GTLM and GTD classes Oct. 9-10 (with practice Friday and a 100-minute race Saturday) ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series racing in the Bank of America Roval 400 on Oct. 11.

IMSA FUTURE: President John Doonan addresses several hot topics

The GTLM and GTD classes had been scheduled to race Sept. 12 at Lime Rock Park. Both Connecticut and New York have quarantine restrictions because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that would have made the races at Watkins Glen and Lime Rock logistically impossible for IMSA and its teams.

In a statement, Watkins Glen said its IMSA races being moved were “a result of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the state of New York.”

The Roval will mark the first time IMSA and NASCAR have shared a track on a race weekend in six years.

“When Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith first envisioned the Roval, part of that vision included bringing new series to the track in addition to our classic NASCAR Cup Series events,” Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter said in a release. “We look forward to working in partnership with IMSA to provide a unique perspective to race fans and a one-of-a-kind challenge to the drivers who will be tasked with tackling this technically innovative course.”

Here’s the release from IMSA:

IMSA today announced realignment to upcoming dates on its 2020 schedule, which includes shifting of the Labor Day Weekend six-hour race from Watkins Glen International to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and the GT-only event from Lime Rock Park to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will host the six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on Sunday, Sept. 6, with three other IMSA-sanctioned series that all were previously scheduled to compete at Watkins Glen also moving to Michelin Raceway that weekend. A four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, with doubleheader races for both the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races also planned for the weekend.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL will host the WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes in a 100-minute race as part of the NASCAR event weekend, Oct. 9-10, at the facility. This event will replace the Lime Rock Park race previously scheduled for Sept. 11-12.

Michelin Pilot Challenge, which also was scheduled to race at Lime Rock Park, instead will have a doubleheader of two-hour races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on the weekend of Sept. 25-27. The GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama will have three events per weekend at Mid-Ohio and the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 14-17.

IMSA continues to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidelines which may make additional schedule revisions appropriate in the coming weeks. Current Provisional IMSA schedules follow below.