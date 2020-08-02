Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IMSA returns to the track this weekend at Road America with a three-day schedule of its premier WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Sunday at noon ET, NBC) and the Porsche GT3 Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge support series.

The No. 55 Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell is the defending overall race winner, nipping the No. 6 Acura of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya by 0.227 seconds last season.

Through three races this season, the No. 10 Cadillac of Renger van der Zende and Ryan Briscoe is tied with the No. 77 Mazda of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez atop the DPi standings with 92 points.

POINTS AFTER SEBRING: Click here for the standings

Other class leaders: Patrick Kelly and Spencer Pigot in LMP2; the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor ranks first in GTLM and Jack Hawksworth, who has won the past two rounds in GTD with Aaron Telitz.

Here are the details for IMSA this weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America

TV: Sunday at noon, NBC

STREAM: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 31 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Sunday at Road America

IMSA Road America weekend schedule

Friday

5:35-6:35 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday

9:55-11:10 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m. — Prototype Challenge

1:40 p.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 1

2:50 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

4:45 p.m. — Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120

Sunday

10 a.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race