Kyle Larson’s ASCOC win streak ends on wild crash in South Dakota

By Nate RyanAug 3, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The record winning streak of Kyle Larson in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions came to a jarring halt Sunday night with a wild crash in a heat race.

On the third lap of the second heat race at Huset Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, Larson got high entering Turn 1 and slammed the wall. His No. 57, which had won the past seven races in the ASCOC (and its previous eight starts in the series), flipped multiple times before coming to a stop upside down on the dirt.

Larson reportedly was OK after the crash, but his car was too damaged to continue, causing the driver to miss the main event. Cory Eliason scored his first ASCOC victory this season (and $20,000) by winning the 35-lap A main over Kerry Madsen before a capacity crowd.

 

The crash came while Kyle Larson was running last. He had rejoined the heat race after suffering a flat right rear tire a few minutes earlier in contact with the frontstretch wall on the second lap.

It was a disappointing end to a night that started with promise for Larson, who had set the fastest lap in time trials. It also snapped a run in which he was unbeaten from July 10 through Aug. 1 in the 410 winged sprint car circuit owned by Tony Stewart that started in 1970. Larson had 23 victories in his previous 37 starts on dirt since the beginning of June in sprint cars and USAC midget events.

He will have to wait a while to start his next streak in the ASCOC, which will take two weeks off before returning Aug. 21 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan.

The dirt racing world will spend the next two weekends at Knoxville Raceway, which postponed its annual Knoxville Nationals but still will be playing host to a 360 Nationals event Aug. 6-8 from World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series on Aug. 13-15.

IMSA results, points, stats package after Sunday at Road America

By Nate RyanAug 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor delivered Team Penske’s first victory this season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, winning at Road America from the pole position Sunday and moving up to sixth in points after finishing no better than seventh in the first three races this season.

The Team Penske No. 7 Acura DPi led a race-high 48  of 63 laps, including the final four after Castroneves seized a restart to take first from Renger van der Zande, who finished second with Ryan Briscoe in the No. 10 Cadillac DPi.

Other class winners at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course were the No. 81 ORECA LMP2 07 of Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley in LMP2, the No. 3 Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in GTLM and the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 of Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo in GTD.

Here are the race stats, points and results from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi standings, the No. 10 Cadillac of Briscoe and van der Zande leads by six points (124-118) over the No. 5 Cadillac of Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais.

The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor leads the GTLM standings with 130 points, 10 more than the No. 912 Porsche of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

In GTD, the No. 12 Lexus of Bell and Montecalvo moved into the lead by four points (121-117) over AIM Vasser Sullivan teammates Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Lexus.

The No. 38 of Performance Tech Motorsport leads in LMP2.

Click here for the points standings for drivers and teams after Road America.

STATS PACKAGE FOR ROAD AMERICA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes will race Aug. 21-22 at Virginia International Raceway.