Indy 500 Rick Ware Racing James Davison
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Rick Ware Racing will partner on an Indy 500 entry with James Davison

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rick Ware Racing and driver James Davison are teaming up for a motorsports tripleheader this month that will include the Indy 500.

With sponsorship from Jacob Construction/Byrd, Davison will drive the No. 51 Dallara-Honda as a Dale Coyne Racing entry with Rick Ware Racing in the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC), team owner Rick Ware told NBC Sports in an interview Thursday morning.

Jacob Construction also will be sponsoring Davison with RWR in the NASCAR Cup races at the Daytona International Speedway road course Aug. 16 and the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona on Aug. 29. Ware said Davison has been approved by NASCAR to run the road course and 2.5-mile oval.

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy

WHEN IS THE INDY 500? A primer for the world’s biggest race on NBC

Davison will be qualifying for the Indy 500 on Aug. 15, the day before racing Cup at Daytona. Ware said he plans to attend some practices and qualifying, but the team owner will be attending NASCAR’s race weekend doubleheader at Dover International Speedway during the Indy 500 weekend.

“This is a bucket list item that is huge for me personally,” Ware said. “I’ve actually never even been to the Indianapolis 500. Throughout my whole career, I’ve always been somewhere racing on Memorial Day (weekend). I’m ecstatic about even being able to be there and be able to participate has been a huge dream of mine.”

It’ll be a busy two weeks as well for Davison, who will be running both Cup races at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. He will drive from Michigan to Indianapolis for three days of practice starting Aug. 12. After qualifying on Saturday, Aug. 15, he’ll fly to Daytona for the Cup race and then return Friday to Indy for Carb Day practice. After running the Indy 500 on Aug. 23, he’ll return to Daytona to race the Coke Zero 400.

Rick Ware Racing also raced the Asian Le Mans Series with an entry sponsored by Jacob Construction (RWR).

Jacob Construction also sponsors Rick Ware in the Asian Le Mans Series. Jacobs/Byrd had sponsored a planned Rolex 24 at Daytona entry for Ware, who said he has been trying to put together an Indy 500 deal since last November when his team raced with Jacob in the Asian Le Mans Series.

“Being a smaller team, we’ve had just a lot of interest and a lot of excitement about doing something so unique,” said Ware, who celebrated his 57th birthday along with Thursday’s news. “It’s just a really cool deal. People just got excited about the value add as a race team. I’ll be doing a lot of traveling back and forth, but we’re still focusing on (NASCAR). We’ve had multiple top 30s with several of our cars the last several races in Cup.

“We’re making baby steps. So we’re improving, and our sponsors there are really happy. (The Indy 500) is not a diversion. It’s really a value add. So we’ll do whatever we can to make this happen. It’s going to be a lot of miles driven.”

Davison has seven starts in the NTT IndyCar series and will be attempting his sixth Indy 500. He finished a career-best 12th in last year’s race. He made his Cup debut at the Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend in June, finishing 34th and 30th with Spire Motorsports.

Davison finished 30th Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in his first Cup start with Ware.

Cole Pearn off to fast start fitting in with Conor Daly and IndyCar team

Indy 500 Cole Pearn
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
By Nate RyanAug 6, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Conor Daly (surprisingly!) didn’t follow Cole Pearn on Twitter until shortly before the announcement of his new lead race engineer for the Indy 500.

But Daly was well aware that Pearn had a social media persona that precedes him — and the reaction to his hire confirmed it.

“I’ve seen Cole retweeted many times,” Daly, who became a Twitch sensation during IndyCar’s iRacing sojourn, said with a chuckle Thursday during a Zoom media availability with Pearn. “Big Internet guy. As an Internet man myself, I have a passion for Internet humor, content (and) creation.

HOW TO WATCH THE INDY 500 ON NBCDetails for the Aug. 23 race

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy

“I got texts (and messages) from so many people. It’s as if we had hired the alpha of all racing. It’s as if Mario Andretti has come to our team and blessed us with his experience and career, some alpha wizard of engineering. That’s great. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what happens. I mean, we’re going to get along, I can tell already. That’s the best part.”

The working relationship has begun taking root as Pearn arrived in Indianapolis two days ago to begin work at Ed Carpenter Racing.

Next week, he will be setting up Daly’s No. 47 Dallara-Chevrolet for the Indy 500 – and the Aug. 23 race (1 p.m. ET, NBC) will mark the first time Pearn has worked in the NTT IndyCar Series after becoming one of the most successful crew chiefs of modern era NASCAR.

“Obviously Indy 500 is a huge deal, so definitely a bucket list item for sure,” said Cole Pearn, who guided Martin Truex Jr. to the 2017 championship and 24 victories in NASCAR’s premier series. “To get a chance to do it with a great driver and a great team as well, a team I kind of felt comfortable with, was kind of a perfect opportunity.”

Pearn is comfortable at ECR because of his longtime ties with Pete Craik, ECR’s lead engineer who joined the team last year after working with Pearn and Truex at Furniture Row Racing in NASCAR. When the team was in need because the postponement of Indy precluded its original choice of engineer for Daly, Craik called Pearn.

“We talked about it way back maybe that would be something,” Pearn said. “So they were in a spot where they needed somebody. It was like, Yeah, why not? That’s kind of how it came together. It was pretty simple from that standpoint really. (Craik) called and just said, ‘Would you want to do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Then we talked to the higher powers, I guess, went from there.

The Canadian, who abruptly left Joe Gibbs Racing in December to operate a company that owns ski and hiking lodges in British Columbia, has no plan to return full time in racing but has missed the competitive element while watching NASCAR on TV this year (and frequently flashing his acerbic wit on Twitter).

He also likes the culture at ECR, a two-car team with Carpenter and Rinus Veekay that is adding a third entry for Daly at Indy.

“Seems very similar” to Furniture Row Racing, Pearn said. “Obviously the shops are a lot smaller, less people, stuff like that. I think it’s got a lot of that kind of scene going on. This is a huge race for them, they typically do really well here. Being part of that is going to be good.”

Carpenter has three Indy 500 pole positions and finished a career-best second while leading 65 laps in 2018 — catching the eye of Pearn, a longtime IndyCar fan who already had made many contacts in the series. “It’s not like going into something totally foreign,” he said. “You at least know the players, you know what’s going on from that standpoint.”

Ed Carpenter led a race-high 65 laps in a second-place finish in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 (Patrick Smith/Getty Images).

He also has gotten to know the players at ECR. Though the postponement of the Mid-Ohio races this weekend means the Brickyard will be his first on-track immersion with the team, Pearn is getting more time around the team at its shop and also learning to speak the language of IndyCar, which he describes as similar to stock cars but just with different values.

“Seems like a great group already,” he said. “I’m the new guy. Just trying to find my place at this point.”

And as a recent Twitter follower, Daly already can tell it’s a fit.

“A guy like Cole who has had so much success in racing, he knows what the goal is, and that’s to be the best we can be,” Daly said. “It’s just basically going to be an interesting road on how to get there because we’re going to be learning a little bit more each session.”