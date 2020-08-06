SILVERSTONE, England — Sergio Perez could return to Formula One at Silverstone after missing last weekend’s race at the same circuit following a positive COVID-19 test.
The Mexican driver has been in quarantine for seven days, but he has been cleared to drive again for Racing Point this weekend providing he returns a negative test for the novel coronavirus. Nico Hulkenberg, who filled in last weekend but failed to start the race after an engine problem on the grid, is on standby if Perez is not fit.
Perez became the first Formula One driver to test positive for coronavirus, and it had been unclear whether he would be available to drive after the period of quarantine was extended to 10 days.
But Perez’s Racing Point team are using the date of his first inconclusive test, which took place last Wednesday, 24 hours before the change from seven to 10 days was enforced.
“Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez’s period of quarantine has been completed,” Racing Point said in a statement Thursday. “The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning.”
There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as Formula One tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season.
Cole Pearn off to fast start fitting in with Conor Daly and IndyCar team
“I got texts (and messages) from so many people. It’s as if we had hired the alpha of all racing. It’s as if Mario Andretti has come to our team and blessed us with his experience and career, some alpha wizard of engineering. That’s great. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what happens. I mean, we’re going to get along, I can tell already. That’s the best part.”
The working relationship has begun taking root as Pearn arrived in Indianapolis two days ago to begin work at Ed Carpenter Racing.
“Obviously Indy 500 is a huge deal, so definitely a bucket list item for sure,” said Cole Pearn, who guided Martin Truex Jr. to the 2017 championship and 24 victories in NASCAR’s premier series. “To get a chance to do it with a great driver and a great team as well, a team I kind of felt comfortable with, was kind of a perfect opportunity.”
“We talked about it way back maybe that would be something,” Pearn said. “So they were in a spot where they needed somebody. It was like, Yeah, why not? That’s kind of how it came together. It was pretty simple from that standpoint really. (Craik) called and just said, ‘Would you want to do this?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ Then we talked to the higher powers, I guess, went from there.
He also likes the culture at ECR, a two-car team with Carpenter and Rinus Veekay that is adding a third entry for Daly at Indy.
“Seems very similar” to Furniture Row Racing, Pearn said. “Obviously the shops are a lot smaller, less people, stuff like that. I think it’s got a lot of that kind of scene going on. This is a huge race for them, they typically do really well here. Being part of that is going to be good.”
Carpenter has three Indy 500 pole positions and finished a career-best second while leading 65 laps in 2018 — catching the eye of Pearn, a longtime IndyCar fan who already had made many contacts in the series. “It’s not like going into something totally foreign,” he said. “You at least know the players, you know what’s going on from that standpoint.”
He also has gotten to know the players at ECR. Though the postponement of the Mid-Ohio races this weekend means the Brickyard will be his first on-track immersion with the team, Pearn is getting more time around the team at its shop and also learning to speak the language of IndyCar, which he describes as similar to stock cars but just with different values.
“Seems like a great group already,” he said. “I’m the new guy. Just trying to find my place at this point.”
And as a recent Twitter follower, Daly already can tell it’s a fit.
“A guy like Cole who has had so much success in racing, he knows what the goal is, and that’s to be the best we can be,” Daly said. “It’s just basically going to be an interesting road on how to get there because we’re going to be learning a little bit more each session.”