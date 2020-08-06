F1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas re-signs for another season with Mercedes F1 team

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2020, 7:48 AM EDT
Valtteri Bottas will stay in Formula One next season with the Mercedes team, clearing the way for remaining teamed with six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team announced Bottas’ contract extension in a statement Thursday that also hinted Hamilton’s contract extension is coming soon.

Mercedes has won the past six championships and is unbeaten in F1 this season. Bottas won the season opener, and Hamilton captured victories in the past three races. He enters Sunday’s race at Silverstone with a 30-point lead on Bottas for the championship.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in the release: “We are very excited that Valtteri will stay with the team for at least one more season. We’re seeing the strongest Valtteri we’ve ever seen this year – in terms of his on-track performance, but also physically and mentally. He is second in the championship, finished the last season in P2 and plays a very important part in our overall team performance.

“I’m confident that we have the strongest driver pairing in F1 today and signing Valtteri is an important first step in retaining this strength for the future. Valtteri is a hard-working, straightforward guy who has a good relationship with the entire team – including his team-mate, which is not a given when both drivers are fighting for the championship.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to raise the bar together with us this year and in 2021.”

Hamilton remains in a contract year and said in preseason testing that talks had been put on hold to focus on the season. Wolff’s comments reaffirm, though, that Hamilton is expected to return with Bottas next year.

Hamilton signed his most recent deal in June 2018, halfway through the final season of his previous contract. Though he had been linked to Ferrari, the team has filled its 2021 lineup and also has struggled mightily this year.

Bottas joined the team in 2017 when Nico Rosberg retired as the reigning series champion. The Finnish driver has eight victories in 66 starts.

Here’s the release:

‘I still have a lot of fire in me’: Helio Castroneves determined to race 2021

By Nate RyanAug 5, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Helio Castroneves will race Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month for the 20th consecutive year, and he hopes to leave with a guarantee to return with a new IndyCar team in 2021.

The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner is looking for a new ride as Team Penske puts its sports car program on pause because of a split with Acura in the premier IMSA DPi class after this season.

Castroneves told Jeff Olson of the IMSA Wire Service this will be his final Indy 500 start with Penske, but he is hoping to land a full-time ride in the NTT IndyCar Series next year.

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy

INDY IS EVERYTHING: Castroneves’ love for the Brickyard

“Hopefully with the experience I have — not only in IndyCar, but in sports cars — I’ll be able to find myself in a good position and will be able to help a team, whether it’s an experienced team or a young team,” Castroneves, who has raced for Penske since 2000, told Olson. “I’m open to a conversation. I’m ready to keep it going.”

The Brazilian has three Indy 500 victories in 2001-02 and ’09 and also finished second at the Brickyard in 2003, ’14 and ’17 with Penske. But even those impressive results might not rank with the drive he pulled off Sunday at Road America.

With 5 minutes remaining, Castroneves deftly steered his No. 7 Acura into the lead through a torrential downpour at Road America and then hung on for his first DPi victory in more than two years with co-driver Ricky Taylor.

“There hasn’t been one like this,” Castroneves told Olson. “It was managing traffic, managing attacks from other competitors, and then dealing with such difficult conditions. All of this was in one race. In IndyCar, you have one or the other. You don’t have all three at once. For me, it ranks right up there, no question.”

Helio Castroneves new IndyCar team
Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor celebrate their victory Sunday at Road America (IMSA).

Taylor told Olson that it was “a special performance. … He dug down pretty deep for that one. He wanted it really badly. You could really see it just by how he was driving. I was thinking he was going to have to pull out some magic, and that was really some magic.”

It also should provide a timely boost to Castroneves’ value, answering questions about whether the Brazilian, who turned 45 in May, still has the verve to be world class.

“This is exactly why I love racing so much,” Castroneves said. “You reinvent yourself. You learn. You prove to yourself that you’re still capable of doing things. I still have a lot of fire in me. There’s a lot of fuel to burn. It was great to be able to show what this group of people can do. There was a lot of risk, but with risk comes great reward.”

When he moved full time to IMSA in 2018 (and became a spot starter for Penske at Indy), Castroneves made no secret he wanted to continue racing (preferably in IndyCar at the time), and a conversation with Mario Andretti before last year’s Indy 500 confirmed that his racing dream was worth chasing well into his 40s.

I said, ‘Mario, why did you stop racing?’” Castroneves told Olson. “I could see in his eyes that he never wanted to retire. He was 54 when he stopped. Age is just a number. He still had that sentimental feeling. If guys as incredible as Mario can do it, why can’t I? As long as you have the desire, the work ethic and the love for the sport, you can keep racing.”

Castroneves will begin preparing for a run at a fourth Indy 500 victory Aug. 12 when IMS opens with a nine-hour practice at 9 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold).

The 104th Indy 500 will be held Aug. 23 (1 p.m. ET, NBC).