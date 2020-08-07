F1 Sergio Perez out
Sergio Perez still has coronavirus; will miss second consecutive F1 race

Associated PressAug 7, 2020, 7:40 AM EDT
SILVERSTONE, England — Sergio Perez will be out for a second F1 race at Silverstone this week after again testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Mexican driver had hoped to return to Formula One after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said this morning he had tested positive.

“He is physically well and recovering,” the team said. “The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return.”

That means German veteran Nico Hulkenberg again fills in for Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after having also replaced Sergio Perez when he was out for the F1 British Grand Prix at the same venue last week. Hulkenberg did not start that race because of an engine problem.

There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as Formula One tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season.

Perez became the first Formula One driver to test positive for coronavirus, and it had been unclear whether he would be available to drive after the period of quarantine was extended to 10 days.

Racing Point also was in the news Friday after being hit with a 15-point penalty in the Formula One constructors’ championship and fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) Friday for using brake ducts based on those from last year’s Mercedes cars.

The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the “listed parts” under F1 rules for 2020. That means teams must design their own. Racing Point argued it was merely using information about the Mercedes parts to inform its own design.

Racing Point uses customer engines from Mercedes and has admitted basing its 2020 car design on photographs of last year’s Mercedes car. The similarities led to the Racing Point being nicknamed the “pink Mercedes” when it was first seen in testing ahead of the season.

Racing Point can appeal the ruling. The points deduction drops the team from fifth to sixth in the standings, below Renault. The ruling doesn’t affect the points totals for Racing Point’s drivers.

Lewis Hamilton uncomfortable negotiating new deal in pandemic

Associated PressAug 7, 2020, 5:00 AM EDT
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton feels uncomfortable negotiating with Mercedes over a lucrative new F1 contract as the world struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Formula One world champion’s deal is up for renewal after this year.

“Honestly, it doesn’t feel like the right time to sit down and talk about it,” said Hamilton, who heads into Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a 30-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas in the championship.

“When you think about so many people in the world who have lost their jobs and people who are now unemployed, to sit down and negotiate a big contract doesn’t feel like the most important thing that I need to apply time to at this second. I don’t feel comfortable about it so I am going to wait a little bit longer.”

There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as F1 tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season. This Sunday’s event is being called the 70th Anniversary GP to mark the sport’s landmark year.

Mercedes announced Thursday that Bottas will be retained for a fifth season. Given Mercedes’ imperious dominance, the Finn is providing the sole challenge to Hamilton.

Hamilton is on course to match Michael Schumacher’s record haul of seven world championships this season.

“I do want to continue with this team and it is not a big effort for us to sit down and get it done,” the 35-year-old Hamilton said. “I am not talking to anyone else. I am looking forward to continuing, particularly as we have just started a new chapter of how we educate ourselves and how we understand what we are going to do in terms of being more diverse and more inclusive. I am super excited with what is possible with Mercedes and this team moving forward. It will get done at some stage, so I am not stressed.”