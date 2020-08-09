MotoGP Brad Binder victory
Brad Binder scores first career MotoGP victory in KTM breakthrough

By Nate RyanAug 9, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Brad Binder scored the first victory of his MotoGP premier class career Sunday, winning at Automotodrom Brno and delivering an inaugural checkered flag for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The South African won the 2016 Moto3 championship and competed in Moto2 the past three seasons before moving to the top level this year. He took the lead Sunday with nine laps remaining and pulled away for the first podium in his third start with MotoGP’s premier class.

“Honestly, I’m at a loss for words,” Binder, 24, said. “This is a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy, and today it came true. It’s amazing to win my first grand prix. I really wish my parents were here because they’re the ones who backed me from the beginning. Thank you to everyone who supports me to get here. It’s a dream come true.

“I can’t thank my team enough. They put an absolutely insane motobike underneath me this weekend. I had no idea I could win but had a feeling we could be good. Hats off to my guys. They did the most unbelievable job. I hope this is the start to many more.”

Franco Morbidelli finished second for his first podium in MotoGP’s premier class. Pole-sitter Johann Zarco took third, ahead of Alex Rins and Valentino Rossi.

With a seventh, championship leader Fabio Quartararo maintained his points lead.

In the intermediate Moto2 division, American Racing’s Joe Roberts scored the first podium of his career, finishing third behind winner Enea Bastianini after starting from the pole. It’s the first podium for an American rider in Moto2 since John Kocinski in 1993.

Roberts, who has two pole positions in four races, moved up five spots to eight in the points standings.

Kyle Larson rebounds with fifth World of Outlaws victory of the season

By Nate RyanAug 9, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
With a Saturday night victory, Kyle Larson made up for some of the crash damage from his spectacular sprint car wreck six days earlier.

Larson reclaimed his summer dirt track momentum by rallying for his fifth victory this season in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. He led the final eight of 55 laps in the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Missouri, passing runner-up Sheldon Haudenschild and third-place finisher Shane Stewart in the closing laps.

Larson earned his second $20,000 payday of the season with the Outlaws, cushioning the blow of his wild flip in the All Star Circuit of Champions race Aug. 2 at Huset Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, that left Paul Silva’s team scrambling to build a new car.

“That was hard work,” said Larson, who looked to have just finished running a marathon. “A wild racetrack. I’m normally pretty calm after racing but my heart rate is still going. That was wild. You can’t say enough about everyone who helps out on this team. I tore up a car at Huset’s last week and these guys worked their asses off all week to get it ready.”

Larson said “the track finally came to us” in his 13th career Outlaws victory (tied with Brooke Tatnell and Terry McCarl for 34th on the all-time winning list).

Kyle Larson celebrates his fifth World of Outlaws victory this season (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

After finishing sixth with the new car in Friday’s Outlaws race at Pevely (which was won by Haudenschild), Larson now has 24 victories in 40 starts on dirt since the beginning of June in sprint cars and USAC midget events.

The Outlaws will race Thursday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway, normally the site of the Knoxville Nationals. With the prestigious event canceled this season, the Outlaws will hold a three-day event with a special format and a $50,000 first prize from a season-high purse.

Larson swept the Outlaws races at Knoxville in June.

Kyle Larson and Sheldon Haudenschild battle for the victory Saturday night (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

 