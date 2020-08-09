Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps scored his 65th career victory Sunday — and his first at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis.

In beating J.R. Todd (who smoked his tires in the final round), Capps has won a national event at every active track on the NHRA schedule.

“I want to melt this (trophy) down and give it to all those NAPA people out there that are essential workers,” Capps said after winning for the first time in nearly a year. “We just want to come out and let people forget about what’s going on. Put on a show, have fun.

“This (trophy) is going to my wife (Shelley). I don’t think I’ve ever given my wife a trophy. We’ve been coming here 23 years, and I’ve never won at this track. For a driver to says he’s won at every track on the circuit, that tells you the talent that’s around him. That’s a huge accomplishment. I’m so proud to drive this race car.”

Don Schumacher Racing’s Funny Car teams have won eight consecutive NHRA events dating to last year.

In Top Fuel, two-time defending division champion Steve Torrence continued his comeback from missing the season opener by winning his second race this season and first since February.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also were class winners Sunday as the NHRA completed the second event since restarting its season last month. The series took a three-month hiatus for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The next national event will be Aug. 28-30 at Atlanta Dragway before returning to Lucas Oil Raceway over Labor Day weekend for the U.S. Nationals.