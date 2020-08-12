Superstar Racing Experience Bobby Labonte
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bobby Labonte joins lineup of Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bobby Labonte is the latest former champion added to the new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), which now has four drivers for its short track series that will begin next year.

The news was announced Wednesday by the SRX and Labonte, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year after a career that included the 2000 Cup title and the 1991 Xfinity Series championship. Labonte had 21 victories over 729 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Labonte joined Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan and Tony Stewart (his former teammate from 1999-2005 at Joe Gibbs Racing) as announced drivers in a lineup that is expected to have a dozen drivers competing in six races next year.

PT IS HERE: IndyCar on NBC analyst added to SRX

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years

With the addition of Bobby Labonte, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but its Twitter account has hinted that it has signed five of an expected 12 drivers. Kanaan and Tracy were both on Evernham’s SRX driver dream list, which also included Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Indy 500 daily schedules for practice, qualifying, race at the Brickyard

Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Walt Kuhn/IndyCar
By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 12 with six hours and 30 minutes of practice. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for 13 hours of practice the next two days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

TODAY’S PRACTICE: Click here for NBC Sports Gold stream

The track won’t be open to the general public during August.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold). Breakdown: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. oval veterans; 1-3 p.m. rookies and first-time Indy drivers; 3-5:30 full practice

Thursday, Aug. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11-11:30 a.m. — Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 pole, last row qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Prerace show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500