Bobby Labonte is the latest former champion added to the new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), which now has four drivers for its short track series that will begin next year.

The news was announced Wednesday by the SRX and Labonte, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year after a career that included the 2000 Cup title and the 1991 Xfinity Series championship. Labonte had 21 victories over 729 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Labonte joined Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan and Tony Stewart (his former teammate from 1999-2005 at Joe Gibbs Racing) as announced drivers in a lineup that is expected to have a dozen drivers competing in six races next year.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years

With the addition of Bobby Labonte, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but its Twitter account has hinted that it has signed five of an expected 12 drivers. Kanaan and Tracy were both on Evernham’s SRX driver dream list, which also included Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya.