Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules
Indy 500 daily schedules for practice, qualifying, race at the Brickyard

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open for business again in August with cars on track for more than 30 hours of Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules over nearly two weeks.

The track will open Aug. 12 with six hours and 30 minutes of practice. The 2.5-mile speedway will be open to the field for 13 hours of practice the next two days before qualifying Saturday and Sunday.

There also will be a practice after qualifying Sunday and a two-hour session on Carb Day, Aug. 21. All on track activity will be featured on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass) and select coverage will be on NBCSN and NBC (including the Aug. 23 race beginning at 1 p.m. ET).

The track won’t be open to the general public during August.

Here are the Indy 500 practice and qualifying schedules for August:

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold). Breakdown: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. oval veterans; 1-3 p.m. rookies and first-time Indy drivers; 3-5:30 full practice

Thursday, Aug. 13

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 14

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

Saturday, Aug. 15

8:30-9:30 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 qualifying (NBC Sports Gold; NBC coverage from 3-5 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16

11-11:30 a.m. — Indianapolis 500 practice (NBC Sports Gold)

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 pole, last row qualifying (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)

3:30-6 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Friday, Aug. 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 final practice (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Sunday, Aug. 23

7 a.m. — Garage opens

10:45 a.m. — Tech inspection

12:40 p.m. — Cars to pit lane

1 p.m. — Prerace show begins on NBC

1:20 p.m. — Cars to the grid

2:23 p.m. — Command to start engines

2:30 p.m. — Green flag for the 104th Indy 500

No Nationals this time, but Knoxville still remains special for Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson Knoxville Nationals
Trent Gower/World of Outlaws
By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
A different name but the same motivation for Kyle Larson, who is heading to Knoxville Raceway treating this weekend just as he would the prestigious Knoxville Nationals.

Because the annual event was canceled for COVID-19 concerns, it’s been rebranded as “The One and Only” for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, which will race for its richest purse of the season.

“If I won it, I would probably still consider myself a Nationals winner,” Larson said in a World of Outlaws release this week. “The format is a little different, but it’s still tough, if not tougher than the regular Nationals format. You’re racing against extremely competitive cars every single night instead of splitting the field in half. In ways, it could be tougher and mean more.”

LARSON ON NASCAR‘I’d love an opportunity if it came’

Larson certainly will enter the three-day competition as among the favorites to win a $50,000 first-place prize Saturday night at the vaunted short track in Iowa.

The event will include $10,000 feature races Thursday and Friday that will set the starting lineup for Saturday’s Brownells Capitani Classic.

Larson is a two-time Knoxville Nationals runner-up, and he already has three victories at Knoxville this season, including a sweep of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car doubleheader June 12-13.

It’s been a sharp turnaround from last season when he failed to qualify while trying to win his first Knoxville Nationals main event, but it’s been on par for a summer tear in which Larson has been largely untouchable in dirt racing.

After wrecking his special No. 57 in South Dakota (and ending a record seven-race winning streak in the All Star Circuit of Champions), Paul Silva’s team built a new car that Larson took to a victory at Pevely, Missouri, last Saturday.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Larson said about a season with more than 30 victories in sprint cars and midgets. “I think maybe if I ever start struggling really bad, I can look back to how successful we’ve been.Kind of the hot streak we’ve been on for the past few months now.

“But I just take it week to week. Really race by race because we’ve been running so much. It’s been good. Just fun to be in contention every night.”