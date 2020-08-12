Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How would Indy 500 winners react to reliving some of the greatest moments of their lives?

NBC Sports sat down a dozen drivers who account for 22 victories in the Indianapolis 500 and replayed their career peaks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, filming as they responded with the emotions that naturally are expected to be evoked by the Brickyard.

Laughter, smiles and wonder.

And, of course, tears amidst a full complement of quavering voices, quivering laps and lumps in throats.

We sat down with some #Indy500 winners. We didn't ask any questions. We simply played video of their victories. @IMS // @IndyCar // August 23 on NBC pic.twitter.com/yhGwt2Uj8v — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 11, 2020

“Aww, that was great,” three-time winner Helio Castroneves said.

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Ryan Hunter-Reay said. “I want to do that again so bad.”

Said Parnelli Jones: “Just one of the greatest days of my life.”

“All is good in a world where you win this race,” Mario Andretti said.

Watch the video in the @IndyCaronNBC tweet above that has drawn effusive praises from driver and teams in the NTT IndyCar Series since being posted Tuesday night.

Here are the 12 Indy 500 winners featured in the video (in order of appearance):

Rick Mears (1979 ‘84 ‘88 ‘91)

Hunter-Reay (‘14)

Dario Franchitti (’07, ’10, ’12)

Bobby Unser (’68 ’75 ‘81)

Andretti (‘69)

Simon Pagenaud (‘19)

Jones (‘63)

Scott Dixon (‘08)

Al Unser Jr. (’92, ‘94)

Alexander Rossi (‘16)

Tony Kanaan (‘13)

Castroneves (’01 ’02 ‘09)