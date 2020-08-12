Indy 500 winners react
IndyCar on NBC

WATCH: Indy 500 winners react to seeing the video from their victories

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

How would Indy 500 winners react to reliving some of the greatest moments of their lives?

NBC Sports sat down a dozen drivers who account for 22 victories in the Indianapolis 500 and replayed their career peaks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, filming as they responded with the emotions that naturally are expected to be evoked by the Brickyard.

Laughter, smiles and wonder.

And, of course, tears amidst a full complement of quavering voices, quivering laps and lumps in throats.

HOW TO WATCH THE INDY 500 ON NBCDetails for the Aug. 23 race

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy

“Aww, that was great,” three-time winner Helio Castroneves said.

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Ryan Hunter-Reay said. “I want to do that again so bad.”

(Bobby Unser NBC Sports)

Said Parnelli Jones: “Just one of the greatest days of my life.”

“All is good in a world where you win this race,” Mario Andretti said.

Watch the video in the @IndyCaronNBC tweet above that has drawn effusive praises from driver and teams in the NTT IndyCar Series since being posted Tuesday night.

Here are the 12 Indy 500 winners featured in the video (in order of appearance):

Rick Mears (1979 ‘84 ‘88 ‘91)

Hunter-Reay (‘14)

Dario Franchitti (’07, ’10, ’12)

Bobby Unser (’68 ’75 ‘81)

Andretti (‘69)

Simon Pagenaud (‘19)

Jones (‘63)

Scott Dixon (‘08)

Al Unser Jr. (’92, ‘94)

Alexander Rossi (‘16)

Tony Kanaan (‘13)

Castroneves (’01 ’02 ‘09)

Tony Kanaan (NBC Sports).

Bobby Labonte joins lineup of Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX series

Superstar Racing Experience Bobby Labonte
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bobby Labonte is the latest former champion added to the new Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), which now has four drivers for its short track series that will begin next year.

The news was announced Wednesday by the SRX and Labonte, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year after a career that included the 2000 Cup title and the 1991 Xfinity Series championship. Labonte had 21 victories over 729 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Labonte joined Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan and Tony Stewart (his former teammate from 1999-2005 at Joe Gibbs Racing) as announced drivers in a lineup that is expected to have a dozen drivers competing in six races next year.

PT IS HERE: IndyCar on NBC analyst added to SRX

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Ray Evernham and was unveiled July 13. Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years

With the addition of Bobby Labonte, Superstar Racing Experience has yet to reveal a schedule or tracks, but its Twitter account has hinted that it has signed five of an expected 12 drivers. Kanaan and Tracy were both on Evernham’s SRX driver dream list, which also included Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Juan Pablo Montoya.