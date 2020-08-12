Indy 500 James Hinchcliffe
James Hinchcliffe leads opening practice for the Indy 500

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
James Hinchcliffe paced the opening Indy 500 practice Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, turning a 224.526 mph lap in his No. 29 Dallara-Honda.

Hinchcliffe, who is running the last of three races in a part-time schedule while also working as an IndyCar on NBC analyst this year, was one of three Andretti Autosport drivers in the top five. Marco Andretti (224.345) was second, and Ryan Hunter-Reay was fourth (223.341)

“It’s always nice rolling off the truck here with a car that’s got good pace,” Hinchcliffe told Dillon Welch on the NBC Sports Gold broadcast. “It’s a huge credit to everyone at Andretti Autosport. They’ve got a bunch of quick cars.

HOW TO WATCH THE INDY 500 ON NBCDetails for the Aug. 23 race

DAILY INDY 500 SCHEDULEClick here for all on-track activity in August at Indy

“We just need to work on it a little bit and get the balance better working in a big group but can’t ask much more for the first day.”

Other notables: Scott Dixon was third at 224.047 mph, and Fernando Alonso was fifth at 223.238.

The rest of the top 10 were: Josef Newgarden (223.188), Jack Harvey (223.178), Alex Palou (223.128), Conor Daly (223.020) and Helio Castroneves (222.929).

There were no incidents during the six and a half hour session, which included the Rookie Orientation Program.

WATCH: Indy 500 winners react to seeing the video from their victories

Indy 500 winners react
IndyCar on NBC
By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
How would Indy 500 winners react to reliving some of the greatest moments of their lives?

NBC Sports sat down a dozen drivers who account for 22 victories in the Indianapolis 500 and replayed their career peaks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, filming as they responded with the emotions that naturally are expected to be evoked by the Brickyard.

Laughter, smiles and wonder.

And, of course, tears amidst a full complement of quavering voices, quivering laps and lumps in throats.

“Aww, that was great,” three-time winner Helio Castroneves said.

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Ryan Hunter-Reay said. “I want to do that again so bad.”

(Bobby Unser NBC Sports)

Said Parnelli Jones: “Just one of the greatest days of my life.”

“All is good in a world where you win this race,” Mario Andretti said.

Watch the video in the @IndyCaronNBC tweet above that has drawn effusive praises from driver and teams in the NTT IndyCar Series since being posted Tuesday night.

Here are the 12 Indy 500 winners featured in the video (in order of appearance):

Rick Mears (1979 ‘84 ‘88 ‘91)

Hunter-Reay (‘14)

Dario Franchitti (’07, ’10, ’12)

Bobby Unser (’68 ’75 ‘81)

Andretti (‘69)

Simon Pagenaud (‘19)

Jones (‘63)

Scott Dixon (‘08)

Al Unser Jr. (’92, ‘94)

Alexander Rossi (‘16)

Tony Kanaan (‘13)

Castroneves (’01 ’02 ‘09)

Tony Kanaan (NBC Sports).