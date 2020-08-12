Kyle Larson Knoxville Nationals
No Nationals this time, but Knoxville still remains special for Kyle Larson

By Nate RyanAug 12, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
A different name but the same motivation for Kyle Larson, who is heading to Knoxville Raceway treating this weekend just as he would the prestigious Knoxville Nationals.

Because the annual event was canceled for COVID-19 concerns, it’s been rebranded as “The One and Only” for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, which will race for its richest purse of the season.

“If I won it, I would probably still consider myself a Nationals winner,” Larson said in a World of Outlaws release this week. “The format is a little different, but it’s still tough, if not tougher than the regular Nationals format. You’re racing against extremely competitive cars every single night instead of splitting the field in half. In ways, it could be tougher and mean more.”

Larson certainly will enter the three-day competition as among the favorites to win a $50,000 first-place prize Saturday night at the vaunted short track in Iowa.

The event will include $10,000 feature races Thursday and Friday that will set the starting lineup for Saturday’s Brownells Capitani Classic.

Larson is a two-time Knoxville Nationals runner-up, and he already has three victories at Knoxville this season, including a sweep of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car doubleheader June 12-13.

It’s been a sharp turnaround from last season when he failed to qualify while trying to win his first Knoxville Nationals main event, but it’s been on par for a summer tear in which Larson has been largely untouchable in dirt racing.

After wrecking his special No. 57 in South Dakota (and ending a record seven-race winning streak in the All Star Circuit of Champions), Paul Silva’s team built a new car that Larson took to a victory at Pevely, Missouri, last Saturday.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Larson said about a season with more than 30 victories in sprint cars and midgets. “I think maybe if I ever start struggling really bad, I can look back to how successful we’ve been.Kind of the hot streak we’ve been on for the past few months now.

“But I just take it week to week. Really race by race because we’ve been running so much. It’s been good. Just fun to be in contention every night.”

NBC Sports announces how to watch the Pro Motocross 2020 season

Pro Motocross TV schedule
Jeff Kardas/ProMotocross.com
By NBC Sports StaffAug 11, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
NBC Sports announced Tuesday its TV schedule for the nine rounds in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold.

Coverage will begin Saturday with the inaugural Loretta Lynn’s National in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Same-day delayed coverage of the Moto2 will begin at 12 a.m. ET on NBC, and Moto2 450 will be broadcast Sunday at noon ET on NBC.

Either NBC or NBCSN will present every Moto 2 from all nine rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season. All televised coverage also will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Gold’s Pro Motocross Pass will feature live, commercial-free coverage of every Moto 1 and Moto 2 from each round, as well as full event replays and qualifiers from the two previous seasons. Pro Motocross Pass will present Qualifying sessions for all nine rounds for domestic subscribers.

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien will serve as the pit reporter during the 2020 season.

Here is the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship broadcast schedule (dates and times are subject to change):

Date Event Time (ET) Network
Sat., Aug. 15 Loretta Lynn’s TN National – 2nd Motos* 12 a.m. NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 16 Loretta Lynn’s TN National – 2nd Motos (450MX)** 12 p.m. NBC
Sat., Aug. 22 Washougal WA National – 2nd Motos* 12:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 29 Ironman IN National – 2nd Motos* 7 p.m. NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 RedBud MI National 1 – 2nd Motos 10 p.m. NBCSN
Mon., Sept. 7 RedBud MI National 2 – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Sept. 19 Spring Creek MN National – 2nd Motos* 11:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Sept. 26 WW Ranch FL National – 2nd Motos* 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Oct. 3 Thunder Valley CO National – 2nd Motos* 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Oct. 10 Fox Raceway CA National – 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-Day Delay

**Next-Day Delay